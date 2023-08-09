Government to sell more wheat, rice in open market to cool prices

Retail food inflation surged to 4.49 percent in June from 2.96 percent in May.

The Indian government will sell an additional 5 million tonnes of wheat and 2.5 million tonnes of rice in the open market to bring down prices of the two essential commodities.

Speaking at a briefing on August 9 in the Capital, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra also said the reserve price of rice was being brought down by Rs 2 to Rs 29 per kg.

"We hope these measures will bring down food inflation," Chopra said.

The government's decision comes amid a sustained and sharp rise in the price of cereals following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. While India has already taken steps to check the rise in prices of key food items, cereal prices have continued to rise as unseasonal as well as uneven rainfall has taken a toll on output.

The ban on wheat exports, announced in May 2022, remains in place. In June this year, the government imposed stock limits on wheat for the first time in 15 years to prevent hoarding and bring down prices.

According to economists, Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation is set to rise massively in July, with some even predicting last month's headline retail inflation rate - which will be released on August 14 - may have crossed 7 percent on the back of higher food prices, particularly those of vegetables, cereals, and pulses.

