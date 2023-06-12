Centre imposes stock limit on wheat for FY 2023-24

Centre on June 12 imposed a wheat ban for the current financial year till March 31, 2024.

In order to effectively manage the overall food security and to prevent hoarding and unscrupulous speculation, the Government of India on June 12 issued an order imposing stock limits on wheat.

This will be applicable to traders, wholesalers, retailers, big chain retailers and processors for all States and Union Territories, a press statement issued by the Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD) read.

This will, as per the current order, remain imposed for the current financial year till March 31, 2024.

As per the order, the stock limit on wheat for Processors has been fixed at 75 percent of annual installed capacity or quantity equivalent to monthly installed capacity multiplied by the remaining months of 2023-24, whichever is less.