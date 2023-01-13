English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Google says CCI's antitrust hearing strikes a blow to India's digital adoption growth

    "While there has been a lot of reporting and debate on the subject, it is critical that our users and stakeholders understand the full import of what lies at stake," Google said.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 13, 2023 / 08:11 PM IST

    Ahead of a Supreme Court hearing, Google said the directions in the Competition Commission of India (CCI)'s antitrust ruling "strikes a blow" at the ecosystem-wide efforts to accelerate digital adoption in the country.

    "Google is appealing these directions before Indian courts. While there has been a lot of reporting and debate on the subject, it is critical that our users and stakeholders understand the full import of what lies at stake" the company said in a blogpost.

    Earlier this week, Supreme Court had agreed to hear Google's appeal on January 16, against NCLAT's order that refused to block CCI's Android antitrust ruling.

    The order had directed the company to modify its conduct against smartphone makers with corrective measures, apart from imposing a penalty of Rs 1,337.76 crore in October 25.

    (This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #CCI #Google #Supreme Court
    first published: Jan 13, 2023 08:07 pm