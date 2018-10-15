App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2018 04:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Glenmark gets USFDA nod for generic Westcort cream

The product is a generic version of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries' Westcort Cream in the same strength, it added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug firm Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said it has received final nod from the US health regulator for generic Hydrocortisone Valerate cream used for providing relief in inflammation and itching due to various skin conditions.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc has been granted final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Hydrocortisone Valerate Cream USP, 0.2 percent, Glenmark said in a statement.

The product is a generic version of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries' Westcort Cream in the same strength, it added.

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending August 2018, the Westcort Cream, 0.2 percent market achieved annual sales of around $17 million, Glenmark said.

The company's current portfolio consists of 139 products authorised for distribution in the US marketplace and 60 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDA's) pending approval with the USFDA, Glenmark said.

Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals were today trading at Rs 611.55 per scrip on BSE, up 1.78 percent from its previous close in late afternoon trade.
First Published on Oct 15, 2018 04:00 pm

tags #Business #Glenmark Pharamceuticals #Market news

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.