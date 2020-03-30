App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2020 09:05 AM IST | Source: PTI

Gautam Adani gives Rs 100cr to PM Fund to fight coronavirus

"Adani Foundation is humbled to contribute Rs 100 crore to the #PMcaresfund in this hour of India's battle against #COVID19," Adani tweeted.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Gautam Adani
Gautam Adani

Billionaire Gautam Adani announced a Rs 100 crore contribution by his group's philanthropy arm to the Prime Minister's Fund to fight coronavirus outbreak. Adani joins Tata Group, Reliance Industries and other corporates who have come forward to make contribution to fight the unprecedented crisis.

"Adani Foundation is humbled to contribute Rs 100 crore to the #PMcaresfund in this hour of India's battle against #COVID19," Adani tweeted.

Infrastructure conglomerate Adani Group, he said, "will further contribute additional resources to support the government and fellow citizens in these testing times".

Close

On Saturday, Tata Sons and Tata Trusts had contributed Rs 1,500 crore for the same cause.

related news

Previously, Reliance Industries had made an initial contribution of Rs 5 crore besides opening India's first Covid-19 hospital in Mumbai as also giving free meals through NGOs to the needy and fuel to emergency vehicles transporting infected patients.

JSW Group on Sunday donated Rs 100 crore to the PM Fund.

"Ongoing #COVID19 crisis calls for the entire nation to fight as one collective force. We hope that our contribution to the #PMCaresFund will ably support the govt & the heroes on the frontlines. We're with you all the way! #GoodnessNeverStops," Adani Group said retweeting its founder chairman's tweet.

Mankind Pharma has pledged Rs 51 crore to the Delhi CM Relief Fund.

First Published on Mar 30, 2020 08:57 am

