App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2020 09:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Franklin Templeton India shuts 6 credit risk-oriented funds due to market illiquidity

The decision is restricted to six funds which, the company said, have material direct exposure to the higher-yielding, lower-rated credit securities in India that have been most impacted by the ongoing liquidity crisis in the market.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund in India on April 23 announced its decision to wind up its suite of six yield-oriented, managed credit funds effective today.

"In light of the severe market dislocation and illiquidity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, this decision has been taken in order to protect value for investors via a managed sale of the portfolio," the company said in a statement.

The decision is restricted to six funds which, the company said, have material direct exposure to the higher-yielding, lower-rated credit securities in India that have been most impacted by the ongoing liquidity crisis in the market. These include Franklin India Low Duration Fund, Dynamic Accrual Fund, Credit Risk Fund, Short Term Income Plan, Ultra Short Bond Fund and Income Opportunities Fund.

Close

Sanjay Sapre, President, Franklin Templeton – India, said, "The decision to wind up these funds was an extremely difficult one, but we believe, it is necessary to protect value for our investors and presented the only viable means to secure an orderly realization of portfolio assets."

related news

The company noted that all other funds managed by Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund in India – equity, debt, and hybrid – will remain unaffected by this decision. "These other funds are managed by independent teams of investment managers and continue to perform as per their respective investment mandates," it said.

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 23, 2020 09:15 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus Companies #India

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | For SoftBank's founder Son, COVID-19 turns vision to illusion

Coronavirus pandemic | For SoftBank's founder Son, COVID-19 turns vision to illusion

Apple reportedly launching 23-inch iMac and 11-inch iPad Air in 2020

Apple reportedly launching 23-inch iMac and 11-inch iPad Air in 2020

Lockdown impact: Ramayan, Mahabharat are luring TV viewers, as well as advertisers

Lockdown impact: Ramayan, Mahabharat are luring TV viewers, as well as advertisers

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.