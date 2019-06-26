Fonterra Future Dairy unveils brand Dreamery; launches toned milk, curd, milkshakes

Fonterra Future Dairy, a joint venture (JV) between New Zealand-based Fonterra and Future Consumer, launched its dairy brand Dreamery.

Dreamery was unveiled at an event in Mumbai on June 26, and will appear in stores across Western India from this week with its products to be available across the country in the next 12-24 months.

Under this brand, the Fonterra Future Dairy launched ultra-high temperature (UHT) toned milk, Dahi (Curd), chocolate and strawberry milkshakes.

180 ml milkshakes will be available for Rs 30, while a 1 litre pack of toned milk will be available for Rs 75, and 400 gm curd will be for Rs 65.

Kishore Biyani, Vice-Chairman, Future Consumer and Chief Executive Officer, Future Group said that Dreamery will bring in new products that increase choice for consumers and help expand the value-added dairy market in India.

Biyani said that 8-10 percent sales of Future Consumer comes from dairy products.

“Our aim is that 60-70 percent of what we sell has to be our own brand,” Biyani said.

The company will also look to add to the initial range with more innovative products over the next six-twelve months.

“As we move forward, we will continue to evolve our portfolio with products that will deliver superior quality, taste and nutrition across the Dreamery product range,” said Ishmeet Singh, CEO, Fonterra Future Dairy.

After the initial launch, the JV will focus on building a strong consumer base with its strategic expansion throughout India.

The company plans to launch a new product every quarter under the brand.