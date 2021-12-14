Flipkart’s Shopsy ups the ante, to launch grocery delivery in 700 cities

Flipkart | Representative image

Flipkart’s social commerce platform Shopsy has started grocery delivery as a category on its platform. Grocery on Shopsy will be present across 700 cities with over 6,000 products across 230 categories including staples, FMCG, and other dry groceries, the company said in a press statement.

“Over the last six months Shopsy has become one of the top social commerce platforms in the country. Grocery is a key consumer need and we are committed to making e-grocery affordable for consumers and sellers alike. We have been working on reducing the cost of delivering groceries over the last few months,” said Prakash Sikaria, Senior Vice President - Growth, Flipkart.

“Our core focus will be to bring benefits of community commerce to Indian consumers. We believe that this model can solve challenges such as small ticket buying, assisted buying, instant delivery etc. leveraging resellers who act as a conduit between us and end-users,” he added.

Shopsy is foraying into grocery delivery when the space is seeing intense competition from players such as Blinkit (formerly known as Grofers), Swiggy’s Instamart, BigBasket, Dunzo and Zepto.

Besides, rival social commerce firm Meesho also forayed into grocery and FMCG offerings by launching community group buying business Farmiso (Meesho Grocery) in over 200 cities. Meesho earlier said that it will invest to expand the platform to over 200 cities.

Notably, Shopsy will allow its users to combine orders for multiple individuals in their network.

Launched earlier this year, Shopsy has over 2.5 lakh sellers on the platform who provide 150 million products.

The company earlier said that the platform has seen 3.6x growth in new app downloads, crossing the 10 million+ mark on the play store, within five months of its launch. Shopsy clocked in 4X revenue growth during this festive period, compared to the non-festive sale period, making it the top social commerce platform for consumers across the country.

The platform's active user base grew 3.7X to what it was during the non-festive period. For Shopsy, categories including fashion, beauty, general merchandise and home (BGMH) led the growth story in October