Flipkart's marketplace arm witnesses a 49% jump in FY21 loss; revenue grows 28%

Flipkart's online marketplace arm Flipkart Internet saw its losses soar by 49% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,881.3 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2021, from Rs 1,936.6 crore loss in the year-ago period, according to regulatory filings shared by business intelligence firm Tofler.

Revenue from operations grew by 32.5% YoY to Rs 7,840.4 crore during the financial year FY21, from Rs 5,916.3 crore in FY20. Overall revenue rose 28% YoY to Rs 8,115 crore in FY21 from Rs 6,317.7 crore in FY20. It's worth noting that Flipkart's parent company is based in Singapore.

Total expenses increased by 33.2% to Rs 10,996.3 crore for the financial year, from Rs 8,254.3 crore in the previous fiscal. Among its major expenses, employee benefit expenses jumped by 21.5% YoY to Rs 3,163.4 crore from Rs 2,602.7 crore while advertising and promotional expenses declined by 3.8% YoY to Rs 1,073.4 crore from Rs 1,114.6 crore.

Interestingly, the firm's legal professional charges also rose by 40.8% to Rs 836.7 crore for FY21, from Rs 594.2 crore. It's worth noting that Flipkart along with Amazon is facing an antitrust probe from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for alleged violations of the competition law.

Revenue segments

Income from marketplace services, which is primarily transaction fees paid by vendors on the platform, rose 21.6% YoY to Rs 2,794.6 crore for the financial year, from Rs 2,297.8 crore in the previous fiscal. It accounted for 35.6% of Flipkart Internet's operational revenue for FY21.

Income from logistic services, which includes shipping services grew to Rs 2,445.4 crore in FY21, from Rs 1,618.5 crore in FY20. The segment accounted for 31.2% of the revenues in FY21.

What's also particularly noteworthy is that revenues from advertising services grew by 37.4% to Rs 1,385.7 crore in FY21, from Rs 1,008.8 crore in FY20. The segment contributed for 17.7% of the revenues for the fiscal.

Revenue from collection services, which is a fixed percentage on the transaction value retained by the firm on the service completion, grew to Rs 836 crore from Rs 804.2 crore while revenue from storage services that include warehousing services increased to Rs 57.7 crore from Rs 20.8 crore.

These financials come at a time when Flipkart is facing growing competition from rivals such as Amazon and Meesho.

In November, the Walmart-owned firm also forayed into the healthcare segment by acquiring a majority stake in Sastasundar, an online pharmacy and digital healthcare platform. The company is reportedly mulling a public offering later this year or early next year.