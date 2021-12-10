EXCLUSIVE: Amazon, Flipkart slash seller commissions in select categories amid rising competition

While Flipkart has promised sellers zero commissions for products priced below Rs 300, Amazon is offering flat 2% commissions for products in that range.

Certain products in the range of Rs 500 for Flipkart and Rs 1,000 for Amazon are also included under this offering. The categories covered are mostly clothes, home, fashion, jewellery and toys.As it happened, the two companies launched this soon after the festive sale got over a month ago, during which younger rival, SoftBank-backed Meesho, witnessed a rise in volumes in the unbranded fashion category.

According to a report by consultancy firm Redseer Consulting, Meesho grew its share in fashion during the festive season sales on the back of affordable and value offerings.During the first week of the sale in October, the fashion category contributed to almost 17% of overall gross merchandise value (GMV). While Flipkart and Amazon got 70% share in fashion, 30% of the sales were driven by vertical apparel platforms. Of this Meesho grabbed 39% share, according to the report.

While Meesho started out with a thrust on social commerce, its share of direct sales has been going up, pitting it against Flipkart and Amazon. It now derives 75 percent of its business directly from customers who come on its platform, while 25 percent comes from resellers.

According to the sellers, given that Meesho wasn't charging any commission from them, it gave them enough margins to further pass on the price benefits to consumers.

As a result, the same product was being sold across Amazon, Flipkart and Meesho for different prices with Meesho being much cheaper as compared to the other two. The move to slash commissions is aimed at stemming the flow of price-sensitive shoppers to Meesho.