    FC TecNrgy, SFC Energy ink pact for hydrogen, methanol fuel cell unit in Gurugram

    Under the agreement, a new facility for hydrogen and methanol fuel cell manufacturing will be set up in Gurugram which will be operational by April 2023, a statement said.

    PTI
    February 27, 2023 / 02:15 PM IST
    FC TecNrgy and German firm SFC Energy have inked a pact for hydrogen and methanol fuel cell manufacturing in India with a plan of new facility in Gurugram, Haryana.

    As per the pact, SFC will manufacture its EFOY hydrogen and EFOY methanol fuel cells locally and take care of quality assurance while FCTec will continue to be the 'go to market' partner that will include identifying opportunities, engineering & assembly of customized fuel cell solutions, system integration besides design and development of other critical components for such solutions and after-sales service.

    Under the agreement, a new facility for hydrogen and methanol fuel cell manufacturing will be set up in Gurugram which will be operational by April 2023, a statement said.

    The agreement was officially signed off during the India visit of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

    "Manufacturing of the entire solution including fuel cells in India is part of our long-term strategy which will position us as one of the market leaders in this segment of fuel cells in India," said Colonel Karandeep Singh (Retired), the founding director of FCTec.

    Peter Podessor, CEO of SFC said the step to open a location in India is logical and a part of SFC's medium-term strategy. With this new presence, it wants to further expand its Asian business with India as a core market.

    FCTec is a leading Indian fuel cell engineering & and system integrator of methanol and hydrogen fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions.

    SFC Energy AG of Munich, Germany is one of the world's leading fuel cell enterprises.

