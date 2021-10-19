Expert group under health ministry to review taxation on tobacco products

The Union Ministry for Heath and Family Welfare has set up an expert panel to review the taxation policy for tobacco products.

The panel will develop a proposal for comprehensive tax policy for tobacco products with a public health perspective, the health ministry said.

Members of the expert group include Vikas Sheel, Additional Secretary Mission Director, Ministry of Heath and Family Welfare; Pulkesh Sharma, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Heath and Family Welfare; representatives from the Niti Aayog; GST Council; WHO Country office for India; the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy; the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs; and the Ministry of Finance.

It will analyse the existing tax structure for all forms of tobacco (smoking and smokeless) and then develop a roadmap for tobacco tax policy and recommend immediate steps to be taken for making India MPOWER compliant.

It will also suggest options/models of tax rates/standards for consideration in the Union Budget for 2022-23.

