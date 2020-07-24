Expected more help from the Centre to tide over COVID-19 disruption: PVR Cinemas' Gautam Dutta

Cinema viewing experience is set undergo a massive transformation when exhibitors get the nod to resume operations. The COVID-19 outbreak has come as a rude shock for theatre chains like PVR, which had ushered in a new experience for moviegoers.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Cinemas, rued that the required support from government for exhibitors to deal with the crisis has been found wanting, although he respects the fact that the government has other priority areas.

"Piyush Goyal's recent statements on OTT platforms has given us confidence. We have been able to convey our messaging to the government machinery. But if you ask me whether we have got the substantial support from the government, I would say no. Our requests on GST waivers and salary covers for employees were not taken up. But we respect those decisions and understand that the government has other important areas and issues to take care of," he said.

Dutta also informed that there won’t be any hike in ticket prices and it will be lower initially.

Earlier this month, the Multiplex Association of India had submitted a set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) they are going to follow to the government.

PVR is counting on the initial set of people coming in to drive home the message that adequate precautions have been put in place.

He, however, ruled out any plans of PVR getting back into production.

On the capex front, Dutta said there hasn’t been too much of an overshoot despite the additional measures that have been taken to combat COVID-19 concerns.

He said it took some time to get the SOPs in place and every extension has made them better. "We have left nothing to chance when it comes to safety measures. We have imported the film for handles from South Korea although it took us some time. We want people to enjoy their movie-going experience. Currently, fear is taking over and people are hesitant. If certain section of people come to watch movies at PVR and convey their experiences, then other people will also be encouraged to take the step," he said.

Dutta said it would been ideal if they could have waited for some more time. "They must be having their compulsions. Around 65 percent of their revenues come from theatrical segment. It is not in their interest to skip theatrical releases. We understand that since theatres were closed, they were forced to take this route," he said.From digital contactless transactions for ticketing and sale of personal protection equipment (PPE) safety gear to single use 3D glasses, PVR has taken a raft of measures to ensure the cinema viewing experience is not marred by the COVID-19 threat.

In order to minimise human contact, digital transactions have been enabled via near field communication (NFC), e-wallets and other online aggregators.

There will be a one-seat gap, but if an individual is booking tickets with friends and family, they will be seated together but the seats at the sides will be left empty.

Moviegoers will no longer be frisked and mobile food ordering will enable them to place orders. Paperless movie ticket purchase will be the new norm as QR codes will now be sent to customers’ phones that can be scanned to enter the cinema hall.

Other well-being ensuring initiatives include disposable food containers and packaging, extended intermission to avoid crowding, foot-operated sanitisers, ultraviolet (UV)-sterlised cutlery and social distancing via marked queuing.

PVR has also tied up with Dettol to ensure a safe and hygienic movie experience.

