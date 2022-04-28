English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Envision sustainability for 100+ years with leaders, decision makers and thinkers. Today, 4pm onwards. Register now.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Exclusive | Shivalik Small Finance Bank appoints ex-RBL bank retail chief Anshul Swami as MD-CEO

    Swami replaces Suveer Kumar Gupta who co-founded the bank and led its transition from an urban co-operative bank to a small finance one. Gupta will now act as an advisor to the Board of Directors, sources said.

    Piyush Shukla
    April 28, 2022 / 01:02 PM IST

    Shivalik Small Finance Bank has appointed Anshul Swami as the bank’s managing director and chief executive officer effective from April 26, according to people familiar with the development.

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already approved the appointment of Swami, they said.

    Swami replaces Suveer Kumar Gupta who co-founded the bank and led its transition from an urban co-operative bank to a small finance one. Gupta will now act as an advisor to the Board of Directors, sources said.

    Swami has over 20 years of experience across various customer and geographic segments. He has worked across various customer segments like retail, MSME, microfinance and Agri.

    Prior to Shivalik SFB, Swami was associated with RBL Bank as Head – Retail & Inclusion, Products. He has also held positions with Barclays, Citi Financial, and Britannia.

    Close

    Swami will be tasked with leading the digital initiatives of the bank with focus on small businesses and expanding the bank's presence over the country.

    [This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.]



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Piyush Shukla
    Tags: #Anshu Swami #banking #RBI #RBL Bank #Shivalik Small Finance Bank
    first published: Apr 28, 2022 12:37 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.