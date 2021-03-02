English
Elon Musk's girlfriend and singer Grimes sells crypto-art for $5.8 million: Report

Among the pieces, was an image of a baby guarding Mars which traded at $300,000 in under 10 minutes and has been relisted as ‘Newborn 2’ for $2.5 million

Moneycontrol News
March 02, 2021 / 11:01 AM IST
Space X Ceo Elon Musk and singer Grimes (File Photo)

Singer Grimes has launched and sold her digital collection titled ‘WarNymph’ on February 28 for $5.8 million.

The 10 artworks on the block were auctioned off within 20 minutes, Yahoo News reported.

Grimes took to Twitter to announce the sale of her crypto art via non-fungible tokens or NFTs on the Nifty Gateway platform. NFTs have gathered increasing popularity as a digital asset and contributed to the crypto-art market which is valued at over $100 million, the report noted.

Among the pieces, was an image of a baby guarding Mars which traded at $300,000 in under 10 minutes and has been relisted as ‘Newborn 2’ for $2.5 million, the report said.

Other artwork included images of a baby in space, and a few were themed to new music from Grimes – e.g. ‘Earth’ features her yet unreleased song ‘Ærythe’, while ‘Mars’ and ‘Death of the Old’ were themed after songs ‘Mars Theme’ and demo ‘Anhedonia’, respectively.

Death of Old was the last piece to sell on March 1 and went for nearly $400,000.

The collection generated buzz over speculation that the infant depicted in the artworks is Grimes’ baby with Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Grimes however called the baby ‘the Goddess of Neo-Genesis.’

Grimes collaborated with her brother Mac Boucher for the collection. They have worked similarly on previous projects as well, it added.

The site described WarNymph as “a baby to represent a state of infinite infancy where she sheds her old skin of corruption”… and who “battles the destructive force of obsolete ideas and systemic decay that threatens the future." Grimes said she intends for the NFT collection to span a mythical universe called Oth3rkin.

Grimes intends to donate part of her earnings from the collection to carbon emissions-focused organisation Carbon 180.
TAGS: #crypto art #Elon Musk #Grimes #NFT
first published: Mar 2, 2021 10:52 am

