you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 02:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Transport sector can become all electric-driven by 2030: EV expert

Professor Ashok Jhunjhunwala at a lecture in the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta on Tuesday suggested innovative alternative solutions for electric vehicle technology adoption and called for the application of Internet of Things (IoT) to get the maximum out of batteries.

This iteration of the Nissan Leaf features improved safety features such as the proPILOT semi-autonomous tech, as well as the ePedal, which lets the driver accelerate and stop using the accelerator pedal alone.
This iteration of the Nissan Leaf features improved safety features such as the proPILOT semi-autonomous tech, as well as the ePedal, which lets the driver accelerate and stop using the accelerator pedal alone.
Electric vehicles are the future and with the help of innovative approaches, Indias transport sector can become all electric-driven by the year 2030, an EV expert and professor of IIT Madras has said.

He also suggested reduction of battery sizes, weights and costs and splitting battery into smaller sizes for the switch-over and said with more focus on R&D and with the right steps, India's transport can become all electric by 2030.

He said the 'One size fits all' strategy does not hold good in the case of electric vehicles as the vehicle composition is different in India owing to preponderance of public transport and low cost vehicles.

Jhunjhunwala, who had quit as a key government adviser associated with Indias ambitious electric vehicle programme sometimes back, said there should innovative alternative solutions for EV (electric vehicle) technology adoption.

Jhunjhunwala, who has worked closely with industry to create innovative affordable products in sectors like telecom, banking, energy and electric vehicles, also said the usage of battery should be optimised as it dominates the cost of electric vehicles.

The IIT Madras professor who is also a Padma Shri recipient said the countrys economy would grow much faster if dependence on oil is reduced.

Jhunjhunwala, who has been chairman and member of various government committees, said start-ups and industries who are working towards the cause of electric vehicles need to be encouraged and there needs to be handholding among MSMEs of Indias auto sector..
First Published on Feb 14, 2019 01:59 pm

tags #electric vehicles #EV #transport sector

