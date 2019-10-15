Abhijit Banerjee gets trolled after winning Nobel; Meghalaya Guv Tathagata Roy brings in 'Zionist Jews' reference

Tathagata Roy, who is currently serving as the Governor of Meghalaya, has published a series of posts on social media to clarify that he does not endorse Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee’s ideologies.



Abhijit Binayak Banerjee,Indian-born American,together with his wife Esther Duflo,and Michael Kremer,win the Nobel for Economics. Alumnus of South Point School and Presidency College,Kolkata.

I feel proud as an Indian and Kolkatan.

— Tathagata Roy (@tathagata2) October 14, 2019



Sir, he was the same guy, who called for implementing NYAY scheme by taxing more

— Rohit Chakraborty (@rohit_ckty) October 14, 2019



Yes. I am also proud but he should not be another Amartya Sen type agent.

— Gautam Saha (@nadigautam) October 14, 2019



sir, likh lo ye bhi amartya sen type ka hai, ford foundation ka member hai.

— Sanjit Roy (@sanjitroy1984) October 14, 2019



I will remain sceptical. Nobel for economics, peace & literature has often compromised merit for politics. Let's not forget that this guy is a JNU alumnus and hold our horses before erupting in pride & joy. Amartya Sen has badly hurt those sentiments.

— Ramta Jogi (@Rahul_Partagas) October 14, 2019



Nuts ?

Even I am a Bengali and if his NYAY would have implemented, you would have lost your pride with your money..

Even Mamta is Bengali so was Amartya Sen

— Saffron Hunk (@saffronhunk) October 14, 2019



since when winning noble has helped india..! just say tax the richer more..! win the noble..!

— bharat (@bharat_patel3) October 14, 2019



I personally believe NYAY was a crazy and harebrained scheme. Even the progenitor of that scheme isn't mentioning it any more. Thankfully Banerjee and Duflo did not get the prize for NYAY. I am told he got it for some good experimental work, not anything fundamental.

— Tathagata Roy (@tathagata2) October 14, 2019



I had never heard of Abhijit Banerjee before. But then,I am not an economist. .

It is merely his Indian blood that gave me a feeling of pride. Just as I felt proud of Hargobind Khorana,S.Chandrasekhar or V.Ramakrishnan.

After all,evenAbhijit Banerjee are proud of Karl Marx!

— Tathagata Roy (@tathagata2) October 14, 2019

Being a Bengali and alma mater of South Point High School himself, Roy had first written a Twitter post from his official handle, hailing Banerjee for bringing the coveted prize home.However, within moments of him posting this, the social media followers of the 'right-wing socio-political thinker' began reminding him how he should not sing praises of Banerjee because he spoke in favour of the Congress-proposed Nyay scheme. Some even questioned him if he would now start praising Bengali Economist Amartya Sen and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, too.Responding to the barrage of tweets against the Indo-American economist, Roy then clarified that in no way did he approve of Banerjee propounding the NYAY scheme. Dubbing the idea of taxing the rich more a “crazy and harebrained scheme”, he said his fellow Bengali did not win the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences for the NYAY scheme, but for some “experimental work”.He further explained that he hailed Banerjee for winning accolades in his tweet only because he felt proud of the feat by virtue of being a fellow Indian and Bengali. To elucidate this, he drew a parallel between his act and how Zionist Jews were also proud of economist Karl Marx.