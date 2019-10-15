App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2019 12:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Abhijit Banerjee gets trolled after winning Nobel; Meghalaya Guv Tathagata Roy brings in 'Zionist Jews' reference

Tathagata Roy, who identifies himself as a right-wing thinker, criticised the Bengali Nobel laureate after he was called out on social media for tweeting in favour of the feat

Jagyaseni Biswas
Nobel laureates Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer (Image: Twitter/@NobelPrize)
Nobel laureates Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer (Image: Twitter/@NobelPrize)

Tathagata Roy, who is currently serving as the Governor of Meghalaya, has published a series of posts on social media to clarify that he does not endorse Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee’s ideologies.

Being a Bengali and alma mater of South Point High School himself, Roy had first written a Twitter post from his official handle, hailing Banerjee for bringing the coveted prize home.

However, within moments of him posting this, the social media followers of the 'right-wing socio-political thinker' began reminding him how he should not sing praises of Banerjee because he spoke in favour of the Congress-proposed Nyay scheme. Some even questioned him if he would now start praising Bengali Economist Amartya Sen and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, too.






Responding to the barrage of tweets against the Indo-American economist, Roy then clarified that in no way did he approve of Banerjee propounding the NYAY scheme. Dubbing the idea of taxing the rich more a “crazy and harebrained scheme”, he said his fellow Bengali did not win the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences for the NYAY scheme, but for some “experimental work”.

He further explained that he hailed Banerjee for winning accolades in his tweet only because he felt proud of the feat by virtue of being a fellow Indian and Bengali. To elucidate this, he drew a parallel between his act and how Zionist Jews were also proud of economist Karl Marx.


First Published on Oct 15, 2019 12:54 pm

tags #2019 Nobel Prize #Abhijit Banerjee #Meghalaya Governor #Tathagata Roy

