Pandemic, loan waivers, slowing growth increase states’ debt. Find out those with high burden

Pandemic-related spending, farm loan waivers and slowing growth are among the reasons which have increased states’ debt over the last few years, according to a parliamentary response.
“As per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) report… States’ outstanding debt has shown a gradual upward movement inter alia due to implementation of Ujjwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana (UDAY), farm loan waivers, pandemic-related revenue losses, additional expenditures and growth slowdown,” Pankaj Chaudhary, the minister of state in the ministry of finance, said.
“However, the RBI has informed that States have been regularly servicing the State Government Securities,” he added.
States’ finances have been under the spotlight amid an ongoing debate on freebies. States in India are allowed to borrow from the bond market but there is a cap on how much they can borrow, linked to their gross domestic product.
Do remember, more debt is not necessarily a bad thing, as long as it is being used productively and remains within check as a proportion of economic activities.
|Total outstanding liabilities of state governments at end of March 2022 (in Rs lakh crore)
|Tamil Nadu
|6.57
|Uttar Pradesh
|6.44
|Maharashtra
|5.97
|West Bengal
|5.51
|Karnataka
|4.73
|Source: Ministry of Finance