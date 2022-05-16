Odisha dairy farmers' body demands milk MSP at Rs 50 per litre

(Representative image)

A body of dairy farmers in Odisha on Sunday submitted a memorandum to Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan, demanding a minimum support price for milk at Rs 50 per litre. Odisha Milk Farmers' Association chairman Rabi Behera met Balyan, who is on a two-day visit to the state.

Milk producers have ensured that India secures the top position in the sector globally, but they do not get a remunerative price for their produce, the association said in its representation. "Hence there is a need of fixing up milk MSP at Rs 50 per litre in the present era of price rise," it said.

The body also requested the minister of state for fishery, animal husbandry and dairying, to include milk and other milk-based products like paneer in Integrated Child Development Services and Mid Day Meal programmes.

ICDS scheme is one of the flagship programmes of the Centre for early childhood care and development, while the Mid Day Meal is among the largest initiatives in the world to enhance nutrition levels of school-going children through cooked food.

The association also demanded installation of milk parlours along national highways which can create additional employment opportunities for unemployed youths. It also urged the minister to take an initiative to set up milk hubs on premises of various temples in the country where dairy products can be made available for puja.

The association also demanded for protection of grazing land across the country to boost animal husbandry. Behera said the minister has appreciated the association's demand and assured him of taking necessary steps to boost the sector.





