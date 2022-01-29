MARKET NEWS

    No zero, question hour during first two days of Budget Session of Parliament

    As per the Parliament Rules and Procedures, Question Hour and Zero Hour are held each day for a duration of 60 minutes

    Moneycontrol News
    January 29, 2022 / 02:05 PM IST
    FIle image of the Parliament building in New Delhi (Image: PTI)

    The Budget session of Parliament will not have Zero Hour and Question Hour during the first two days owing to the address of the President to both Houses together and the presentation of Union Budget 2022 respectively.

    A Parliament bulletin released on January 28 reads, "There shall be no 'Zero Hour' on January 31 and February 1, 2022. Members are informed that owing to the address of the President, during the first two days of the 8th session of the 17th Lok Sabha, there will be no 'Zero Hour' on January 31 and February 1, 2022.".

    "Members are informed that matters of urgent public importance raised during 'Zero Hour' will be taken up from February 2, 2022. However, it is for information of members that, to raise matters of urgent public importance during 'Zero Hour' on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, they may table notices on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, between 10:00 hours and 18:00 hours either online through e-portal or manually in the Parliamentary Notice Office," the bulletin further noted.

    As per the Parliament Rules and Procedures, Question Hour and Zero Hour are held each day for a duration of 60 minutes. In Lok Sabha, Question Hour is held at the start of the day's proceedings i.e. from 11 am to noon followed by Zero Hour. In Rajya Sabha, Zero Hour begins at 11 am followed by Question Hour at noon.

    The Budget Session of Parliament will begin on January 31 at 11 am with the President addressing both houses in a joint session following which the economic survey will be tabled.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget at 11 am on February 1 and this time, it will be a Paperless Budget.

    (With ANI inputs)
    Tags: #India #Nirmala Sitharaman #Parliament #Question Hour #Union Budget 2022 #Zero Hour
    first published: Jan 29, 2022 02:05 pm
