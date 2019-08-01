App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 08:54 AM IST | Source: PTI

Nirmala Sitharaman to meet CEOs of PSU banks on August 2

The meeting will also review the progress of resolution of NPA cases under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), the sources added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will meet the CEOs of public sector banks on August 2 to review the financial performance of the lenders and discuss ways to increase credit growth to propel the economy, sources said.

The meeting will also review the progress of resolution of NPA cases under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), the sources added.

It is expected to take a stock of the banking sector, and discuss ways to improve their financial health.

Close

The meeting assumes significance as it will be the first after the Narendra Modi government returned to power in May this year.

related news

Secretaries of both the Department of Revenue and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs will attend the meeting, a finance ministry official said.

In reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, the finance ministry had said that public sector banks have recovered Rs 3.59 lakh crore over the last four financial years, including record recovery of Rs 1.23 lakh crore during 2018-19.

The provision coverage ratio or PCR has increased from 46 per cent in March 2015 to 74.2 per cent in March 2019, it had said.

The country's largest bank, State Bank of India, has lending worth Rs 1.76 lakh crore classified as NPA till march 2019.

State-run banks had 8,582 wilful defaulters as at March-end, as against 7,535 a year earlier, the government said. As much as Rs 7,654 crore has been recovered from wilful defaulter accounts during the last five financial years.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 1, 2019 08:50 am

tags #Economy #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.