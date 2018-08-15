Meghalaya has potential in agriculture, tourism sectors: CM Conrad K Sangma

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma today said the state has huge potential for development in the fields of agriculture, tourism, education and urged the people to protect the environment.

Development of agriculture would provide employment opportunities to people, help in providing food security for the state, and enhance the economy of the farmers, Sangma said while unfurling the national flag at the Polo Ground here on the occasion of the 72nd Independence Day.

This is the maiden Independence Day speech of Sangma who became chief minister in March.

While making an ardent appeal for peace and harmony in the state, Sangma asked the people to shun violence saying problems could be solved through dialogue across the table.

The chief minister said tourism is one of the priority sectors of the state government, as it would also provide employment to the people.

The state government would make all out efforts to provide quality education in the state, he said.

Following the guidelines of the Election Commission, Sangma did not not deliver any political speech enumerating the achievements of his government in view of the upcoming bye-poll in which he is contesting.

He is contesting the August 23 bye election in South Tura constituency, the seat his sister Agatha K Sangma vacated to make way for him.

Conrad Sangma, who was elected MP from Tura Lok Sabha seat in 2016 by-election, was sworn in as the chief minister in March after the National People's Party (NPP) led coalition came to power in the state in March.

The bye-poll for Ranikor assembly seat will also be held on August 23 following resignation of former Congress leader Martin M Danggo from the house. He is now contesting on a ticket from the NPP.