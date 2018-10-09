App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2018 07:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Insurers cannot deny insurance to HIV-positive individuals: IRDAI

But insurance sector officials who Moneycontrol spoke to, said that the premiums will be very high for HIV/AIDS patients

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a big boost to individuals living with HIV/AIDS in India, the insurance regulator has asked companies to stop discriminating against them.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has said that HIV-positive individuals cannot be denied insurance, unless supported by actuarial studies.

According to National AIDS Control Organization, there were an estimated 2.14 million people living with HIV in India at the end of 2017.

The regulator has made this mandatory after the HIV and AIDS (Prevention and Control) Act, 2017 came into force from September 10. The Act bars insurance companies from discriminating against HIV-positive individuals.

related news

In a 2013 draft regulation, IRDAI had directed insurers to provide cover to HIV-positive patients. However, insurers had pointed out that lack of adequate data would hinder appropriate pricing of products.

Star Health Insurance's Star Net Plus was the first policy in India to cover HIV-positive individuals. Other insures have stayed away from launching products for HIV/AIDS patients, since they believe the pricing would be unviable.

Insurance companies have to comply to the latest direction with immediate effect. But insurance sector officials who Moneycontrol spoke to, said that the premiums will be very high for HIV/AIDS patients.

For instance, if an average health insurance premium is Rs 7,000 per year, it would be 2.5-3 times that for an HIV-positive patient. Similar differences in premium will also be seen for life insurance coverage of a healthy person versus that of an HIV-positive patient.
First Published on Oct 9, 2018 07:59 pm

tags #Economy #insurance

most popular

Missed opportunities: 9 poor business decisions that would have changed history

Missed opportunities: 9 poor business decisions that would have changed history

Top 6 video games that you should not miss in October

Top 6 video games that you should not miss in October

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.