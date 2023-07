For representational purpose.

India's services activity remained in expansion mode in June, although the sector's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) declined to 58.5 from 61.2 in May, according to data released by S&P Global on July 5.

The services PMI has stayed above the key level of 50 that separates expansion in activity from a contraction for 23 months in a row.

This is a developing story. Please come back for more updates.