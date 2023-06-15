India's overall trade deficit narrows to $10.35 billion in May from $12.20 billion year-ago

The merchandise trade deficit, however, widened to $22.1 billion in May

India's overall trade deficit has narrowed to $10.35 billion in May 2023, as compared to $12.20 billion in the year-ago period, as per the official data released on June 15.

"Trade deficit has come down substantially. Total trade deficit is down by 35.41 percent for April and May," Commerce Secretary Sunil Bharatwal said. The combined trade deficit in April had plunged to $1.38 billion, which was a 21-month low.

The merchandise trade deficit, however, has surged to a five-month high of $22.1 billion in May. In the preceding month of April, it stood at $15.2 billion.

The merchandise exports fell by 10.2 percent on-year to $35 billion in May, whereas, the imports in this category declined by 6.5 percent on-year to $57.1 billion.

Month-on-month, the merchandise exports were almost flat, as it stood at $34.6 billion in April, whereas, the imports marked a surge of nearly 14 percent in May, as it had came in at $49.9 billion in the previous month.

The exports in the services category came in at $25.30 billion in May, which is similar to $25.13 billion recorded in the year-ago period. The imports in this category fell to $13.53 billion, which is nearly 11 percent lower as against $15.20 billion reported in May 2022.

The data for the first quarter of this fiscal shows a "significant slowdown in exports", Bharatwal told reporters in New Delhi, adding that the government will focus on the "Make in India" and "Make for the World" campaigns to ramp up the exports.

"Whatever we are making in India should not focus only on domestic consumption but also focus on material that can be exported," the commerce secretary said.

The commerce ministry is also looking to forge an alliance between investment and trade, and will focus on 11 countries and 8 commodity groups in the initial phase of their campaign, he added.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)