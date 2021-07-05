India's services PMI falls to 41.2 in June

India's services PMI fell to 41.2 in June 2021 from 46.4 in May, according to data from IHS Markit.

Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) of above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading of below 50 suggests contraction.

The further contraction in services PMI in June is the fastest rate of reduction since July 2020.

Composite PMI declined to 43.1 during the month, from 48.1 in May.

"Given the current COVID-19 situation in India, it was expected that the service sector would take a hit. PMI data for June showed quicker declines in new business, output and employment that were sharp but much softer than those recorded in the first lockdown," said Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at IHS Markit.

India's manufacturing PMI stood at 48.1 in June, contracting for the first time in 11 months , according to IHS Markit data released on July 1.

