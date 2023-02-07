English
    In Charts | How economic indicators have moved since the last monetary policy decision on Dec 7

    The Indian central bank looks at a variety of economic indicators before deciding on interest rates and other monetary policy matters. Moneycontrol takes a look at several key indicators which may influence the Monetary Policy Committee's decision on rates

    Siddharth Upasani
    February 07, 2023 / 11:04 AM IST
    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the MPC's interest rate decision at 10am on February 8.

    After the Union Budget, all eyes are set on the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee meeting that started on February 6. Headed by Governor Shaktikanta Das, the committee's decision is scheduled to be announced at 10:00 am on February 8.

    The MPC is widely expected to raise the policy repo rate for the sixth time in 10 months and add to its 225 basis points of rate hikes from 2022. However, the size of the rate hike is seen becoming smaller for the second consecutive meeting – after increasing the repo rate by 50 basis points in September and then 35 basis points on December 7, the MPC is expected to raise it by 25 basis points on February 8 to 6.5 percent in what may be its final rate hike of the current cycle.

    One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

    While voting on the interest rate decision, the committee's members will examine a range of data to assess the economy. Moneycontrol takes a closer look at the movement of key economic indicators since the MPC met on December 5-7.