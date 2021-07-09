IDBI Bank disinvestment: Govt approves 100% stake sale by Centre, LIC

IDBI Bank

The government has approved the sale of its entire stake, and that of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), in IDBI bank.

On July 9, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) said the Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs (CCEA) has given its go-ahead to the government and the LIC to offload 100 percent of their entire stakes in IDBI Bank, along with a transfer of management.

At present, IDBI Bank is classified as a private sector bank by the RBI with the government's shareholding at 45.5 percent, LIC's shareholding at 49.24 percent and the non-promoter shareholding at 5.29 percent.

However, DIPAM has said that the exact quantum of stake to be sold will be decided based on a number of factors. "It will be determined, as we go through the transaction, and ascertain investor's interest," it said.

The Department has also clarified that since LIC's stake will be sold alongside the government's shareholding in this transaction, there will be only one transaction advisor.

Moneycontrol had reported in detail about the proposed stake sale last month, also detailing the Centre's plans to offload atleast 26 percent of its stake. It had also reported that the entire stake may be sold.

DIPAM, in the RFPs issued, had said that the bids by interested investment banks, financial institutions, consulting firms and law firms should be submitted by July 13.

Responding to the queries raised by bidders on the RFP, Dipam has said the broad quantum of primary infusion expected in the bank, and the timeframe for such infusion has not yet been decided. It has also clarified that consortium bids are not allowed.

LIC completed the acquisition of controlling stake in IDBI Bank in January 2019 making it the majority shareholder of the bank. Subsequent to the enhancement of equity stake by LIC, the RBI clarified that IDBI Bank stands re-categorised as a private sector bank.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs had cleared the 'strategic divestment' of IDBI in early May. LIC will reduce its shareholding in IDBI Bank in parallel with the central government, and with an intent to relinquish management control.