Here's why falling interest rates will not hurt your insurance returns

If the drop in interest rates in the country has been bothering you as an insurance customer, do not worry. Your insurer has already started taking steps to ensure the returns on your product stay intact.

Life insurance companies are now turning to external hedging to manage the interest rate risks in the product portfolio. With more number of insurers turning to non-participating savings plans (products without bonuses), the companies want to ensure that returns to customers do not get impacted.

Instruments like interest rate futures, interest rate swaps, forward rate agreements and partly paid bonds.

Among the 24 life insurers, at least 16 of them have started the hedging process in the past four to eight weeks.

"Non-par savings is becoming a popular product. Hence, it is essential that the returns are commensurate with what is promised at the time of policy purchase," said the chief financial officer of a large life insurer.

Why external hedging?

Interest rates have seen a consistent reduction in the country. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cut repo rate (the rate at which the central bank lends money to banks) by 135 basis points this year. The repo stands at 5.15 percent. This has led to a fall in interest rates consistently after five consecutive rate cuts by RBI.

This volatility in the interest rates directly impacts the returns paid to policyholders when their insurance products attain maturity. About 40 percent of annual new business premium comes from non-par savings products.

Product guidelines mandate insurers to offer 4 percent or 6 percent return to policyholders for savings products. However, the drop in interest rates is constantly a cause of worry.

Insurers offer between 4-5 percent of internal rate of return for policies. The hedging through the use of external instruments has made this possible.

A recent survey by global actuarial and consulting firm Milliman found that partly paid bonds are the most popular hedging instrument for Indian life insurers. This is due to price transparency and simplicity of execution.

A partly paid bond is an instrument which is purchased on an instalment. Unlike a regular bond where the investor has to lend the full amount, partly paid bonds have an initial down-payment followed by the rest of the instalment.