Here’s the full list of foreign medical aid to India and where they are headed

COVID-19 medical supplied from the US arrive at Delhi on April 20 (Image Source: ANI)

After supplying Hydroxychloroquine, Remdesivir and COVID-19 vaccines to the rest of the world for the past one year, the government has now called in requests for assistance from other nations.

The crippling shortage of oxygen nationwide is being met by humanitarian assistance from other nations in the form of oxygen generation systems, distribution equipment such as cryogenic tankers, industrial and personal oxygen cylinders and concentrators.

As the daily cases remain above the 3-lakh-mark for the past 2 weeks, India continues to coordinate with other nations to receive crucial medical supplies. It is the first time in 16 years that India is accepting international aid.

United States

Initially: 300 oxygen concentrators, 1,100 oxygen cylinders30 April: 440 oxygen cylinders and regulators, 960,000 Rapid Diagnostic Tests and 100,000 N95 masks2 May: 9 lakh masks, 125,000 vials of Remdesivir4 May : 545 oxygen concentrators

5 May : 81,000 vials of Remdesivir

Total till now: 1,540 oxygen cylinders, 9 lakh masks, 206,000 vials of Ramdesivir

Yet to come: 900+ oxygen concentrators, multiple large-scale oxygen generation units to support up to 20 patients each

United Kingdom

27 April: 95 oxygen concentrators, 100 ventilators29 April: 120 oxygen concentrators30 April: 280 oxygen concentrators, 60 ventilators3 May: 723 oxygen concentrators, 60 ventilators, 5 lakh antiviral face coverings

4 May: 900 cylinders of 46-litre capacity, 20 liquid oxygen bottle

Total: 2,008 oxygen concentrators, 220 ventilators, 900 cylinders of 46-lakh capacity

Yet to come: 3 large oxygen generation units, each capable of producing 500 litres of oxygen per minute, enough for 50 people to use at a time, and 1,000 UCL ventura oxygen concentrators

Russia

29 April: Oxygen concentrators, lung ventilation equipment, bedside monitors, medicines, including Coronavir, and other essential pharmaceutical items totalling 20 tonnes

5 May: 20 oxygen concentrators, 75 ventilators, 150 bedside monitors and medicines totalling 22 tonnes

Total till now: 20+ oxygen concentrators, 75+ ventilators, 150+ bedside monitors, medicines

Australia

Yet to come: 1,056 ventilators and 43 oxygen concentrators

European Union

After a call for support from India, the European Union has invoked the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, which is coordinating between member-nations to send aid to India.

Ireland

29 April: 700 oxygen concentrators, 365 ventilators

4 May: 548 oxygen concentrators, 365 ventilators, 2 oxygen generators, and other medical equipment

Total: 1,248 oxygen concentrators, 730 ventilators, 2 oxygen generators & other medical equipment

France

2 May: 8 hospital-level oxygen generators, each providing year-long oxygen for 250 beds, liquid oxygen for 2,000 patients for five days, 28 ventilators and equipment for ICUs, making up 28 tonnes

Germany

1 May: 120 ventilators

Yet to come: Two flights carrying a massive high-capacity oxygen production plant, set to reportedly produce 4 lakh litres of oxygen daily, and 500 more ventilators from various German states.

Romania

30 April: 80 oxygen concentrators and 75 oxygen cylinders

Italy

3 May: 1 oxygen production plant capable of supplying an entire hospital, 20 ventilators

Belgium

2 May: 9,000 vials of Remdesivir

Yet to come from other EU nations: 58 ventilators from Luxembourg, 5,500 vials of Remdesivir and 20,000 litres of oxygen per week from Portugal and 120 ventilators from Sweden.

Uzbekistan:

2 May: 151 oxygen concentrators

Singapore

28 April: 256 oxygen cylinders of 47-litre capacity each

Thailand

1 May: 15 oxygen concentrators from the government, 15 from Indian community

South Korea

Yet to come : Oxygen concentrators, COVID-19 diagnostic kits and other items.

Japan

Yet to come: 300 oxygen concentrators, 300 ventilators

Mauritius

28 April: 200 oxygen concentrators

UAE

29 April: 157 ventilators, 480 breathing machines and other medical supplies

4 May: 7 cryogenic tankers filled with a total of 140 MTs of liquid medical oxygen

Bahrain

May: 2 cryogenic oxygen tankers with total 40 MT of liquid oxygen

Qatar

3 May: Ventilators, oxygen concentrators, personal protective equipment and other medical assistance worth 300 tonnes

Kuwait

4 May: 282 oxygen cylinders, 60 oxygen concentrators, ventilators and other medical supplies

5 May: INS Kolkata leaves Kuwait, carrying 40 MT of liquid medical oxygen, 500 oxygen cylinders and 4 oxygen concentrators

Bangladesh

Yet to come: An estimated 10,000 vials of injectable anti-viral, oral anti-viral medicines, 30,000 PPE kits, and several thousand zinc, calcium, Vitamin C and other tablets.

Bhutan

Yet to come: 40 MTs of liquid oxygen to Assam from a new plant being set up in the country’s Samdrup Jongkhar district.

Where are they headed?

The government does not give out daily data on where exactly the relief items are being sent and in how much quantity. But it has said that items have been distributed to all but 7 states or union territories. As of May 4, those which are yet to receive some supplies are Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar islands, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura.

The Centre has said this is mostly due to the longer transit time from the main airports in Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore or seaport of Chennai or Mundhra, where most of the consignments are reaching.

The health ministry has clarified that 24 categories of items, numbering nearly 40 lakhs, have been distributed to 38 institutions in different states. The following institutions (region-wise) have received the equipment as of May 4.



Lady Hardinge Medical College

Safdarjung Hospital

Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital

AIIMS

DRDO

2 hospitals in Moti Nagar & Pooth Kalan

NITRD

ITBP Noida





NEIGRIHMS, Shillong

RIMS, Imphal





AIIMS Bathinda

PGI Chandigarh

DRDO Dehradun

AIIMS Jhajjar





AIIMS Rishikesh

AIIMS Rae Bareli

AIIMS Deoghar

AIIMS Raipur

AIIMS Bhubaneswar

AIIMS Patna

DRDO Patna

AIIMS Kalyani

DRDO Varanasi

DRDO Lucknow

District Hospital, Pilibhit





AIIMS Jodhpur

DRDO Dehradun

DRDO Ahmedabad

Govt. Satellite Hospital, Jaipur





AIIMS Bhopal





AIIMS Mangalagiri

AIIMS Bibinagar

JIPMER Puducherry





CGHS

CRPF

SAIL

Railways



38. ICMR