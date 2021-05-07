Here's the full list of foreign medical aid that have reached India till now and where they are headed

COVID-19 medical supplied from the US arrive at Delhi on April 20 (Image Source: ANI)

After supplying Hydroxychloroquine, Remdesivir and COVID-19 vaccines to the rest of the world for the past one year, the government has now called in requests for assistance from other nations.

The crippling shortage of oxygen nationwide is being met by humanitarian assistance from other nations in the form of oxygen generation systems, distribution equipment such as cryogenic tankers, industrial and personal oxygen cylinders and concentrators.

With daily cases remaining above the 3-lakh-mark for the past 16 days in a row, India continues to coordinate with other nations to receive crucial medical supplies. It is the first time in 16 years that India is accepting international aid. We track all the shipment of medical supplies received bilaterally (government to government) by India as of 6:30 PM on May 7 .

United States

Initially: 300 oxygen concentrators, 1,500 oxygen cylinders

April 30: 440 oxygen cylinders and regulators, 9.6 lakh Rapid Diagnostic Tests and 1 lakh N95 masks

May 2: 9 lakh masks, 1.25 lakh vials of Remdesivir

May 4: 545 oxygen concentrators

May 5: An oxygen generating plant, over 2.8 lakh rapid testing kits, 81,000 vials of Remdesivir and other medical supplies.

Total till now: 10 lakh Rapid Diagnostic Tests, 545 oxygen Concentrators, 16 lakh N95 masks, 457 oxygen cylinders, 440 regulators, 220 pulse oximeters and 1 deployable oxygen concentration system

Yet to come: 900+ oxygen concentrators, multiple large-scale oxygen generation units to support up to 20 patients each

United Kingdom

April 27: 95 oxygen concentrators, 100 ventilators

April 29: 120 oxygen concentrators

April 30: 280 oxygen concentrators, 60 ventilators

May 3: 723 oxygen concentrators, 60 ventilators, 5 lakh antiviral face coverings

May 4: 900 cylinders of 46-litre capacity, 20 liquid oxygen bottle

Total till now: 2,008 oxygen concentrators, 220 ventilators, 900 cylinders of 46-lakh capacity

Yet to come: 3 large oxygen generation units, each capable of producing 500 litres of oxygen per minute, enough for 50 people to use at a time, and 1,000 UCL ventura oxygen concentrators

Russia

April 29: Oxygen concentrators, lung ventilation equipment, bedside monitors, medicines, including Coronavir, and other essential pharmaceutical items totalling 20 tonnes

May 5: 20 oxygen concentrators, 75 ventilators, 150 bedside monitors and medicines totalling 22 tonnes

Total till now: 20+ oxygen concentrators, 75+ ventilators, 150+ bedside monitors, medicines

Australia

May 5: 1,056 ventilators, 43 oxygen concentrators

Switzerland

May 7 : 600 oxygen concentrators, 50 ventilators

European Union

After a call for support from India, the European Union has invoked the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, which is coordinating between member-nations to send aid to India. As of 12:30 PM on May 7, over 100 million Euros worth of medical equipment and medication to India.

France

May 2: 8 hospital-level oxygen generators, each providing year-long oxygen for 250 beds, liquid oxygen for 2,000 patients for five days, 28 ventilators and equipment for ICUs, making up 28 tonnes

Germany

May 1: 120 ventilators

May 6,7: Two separate flights carrying a massive high-capacity oxygen production plant, set to reportedly produce 4 lakh litres of oxygen daily reaches India

Yet to come: 500 more ventilators from various German states.

Ireland

April 29: 700 oxygen concentrators, 365 ventilators

May 4: 548 oxygen concentrators, 365 ventilators, 2 oxygen generators, and other medical equipment

Total till now: 1,248 oxygen concentrators, 730 ventilators, 2 oxygen generators & other medical equipment

Netherland

May 7 : First shipment of promised 449 ventilators, 100 oxygen concentrators & other medical supplies arrives

Spain

May 6 : Announced total shipments of 167 respirators and 121 oxygen concentrators, as well as consumables such as filters and face masks, amounting to 2 million Euros

Denmark

May 7 : 53 ventilators

Romania

April 30: 80 oxygen concentrators and 75 oxygen cylinders

Italy

May 3: 1 oxygen production plant capable of supplying an entire hospital, 20 ventilators

Poland

May 6 : 100 Oxygen concentrator

Belgium

May 2: 9,000 vials of Remdesivir

Finland

May 6 : Allocates 1 million Euros towards International International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent's Emergency Appeal for India.

Estonia

May 5 : Allocates 75,000 Euros towards financial support for India via the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

Yet to come from other EU nations: 58 ventilators from Luxembourg, 5,500 vials of Remdesivir and 20,000 litres of oxygen per week from Portugal and 120 ventilators from Sweden.

Uzbekistan:

May 2: 151 oxygen concentrators

Singapore

April 28: 256 oxygen cylinders of 47-litre capacity each

Taiwan

May 2: 150 oxygen concentrators

Thailand

May 1: 15 oxygen concentrators from the government, 15 from Indian community

South Korea

Yet to come : Oxygen concentrators, COVID-19 diagnostic kits and other items.

Japan

Yet to come: 300 oxygen concentrators, 300 ventilators

Mauritius

April 28: 200 oxygen concentrators

UAE

April 29: 157 ventilators, 480 breathing machines and other medical supplies

May 4: 7 cryogenic tankers filled with a total of 140 MTs of liquid medical oxygen

Bahrain

May 5: INS Talwar carried to Mangalore 2 cryogenic oxygen tankers filled with total 40 MT of liquid oxygen

Qatar

May 3: Ventilators, oxygen concentrators, personal protective equipment and other medical assistance worth 300 tonnes

Kuwait

May 4: 282 oxygen cylinders, 60 oxygen concentrators, ventilators and other medical supplies

May 5: INS Kolkata leaves Kuwait, carrying 40 MT of liquid medical oxygen in two 27-tonne oxygen tankers, 200 oxygen cylinders and 4 oxygen concentrators

May 6: INS Kochi leaves Kuwait, carrying 60 MT Liquid Medical Oxygen, 800 Oxygen Cylinders, 2 Oxygen concentrators

May 6: INS Tabar leaves Kuwait, carrying 40 MT Liquid Medical Oxygen, and 600 Oxygen Cylinders

Bangladesh

May 6: 10,000 vials vials of Remdesivir through the land border at Petrapole, West Bengal

Yet to come: Injectable anti-viral, oral anti-viral medicines, 30,000 PPE kits, and several thousand zinc, calcium, Vitamin C and other tablets.

Bhutan

Yet to come: 40 MTs of liquid oxygen to Assam from a new plant being set up in the country’s Samdrup Jongkhar district.

Multiple nation efforts

May 6 : Two cryogenic tankers arranged by France through French company Air Liquide Group and filled with 40 MT oxygen by Qatar government begins journey to India on INS Trikand.

Where are they headed?

The government does not give out daily data on where exactly the relief items are being sent and in how much quantity. But it has said that items have been distributed to all but 7 states/ union territories. As of May 4, those which are yet to receive some supplies are Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar islands, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura.





The health ministry has clarified that 24 categories of items, numbering nearly 40 lakhs, have been distributed to 38 institutions in different states. The following institutions (region-wise) have received the equipment as of May 4.



Delhi NCR









Lady Hardinge Medical College

Safdarjung Hospital

Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital

AIIMS

DRDO

2 hospitals in Moti Nagar & Pooth Kalan

NITRD

ITBP Noida





NEIGRIHMS, Shillong

RIMS, Imphal





AIIMS Bathinda

PGI Chandigarh

DRDO Dehradun

AIIMS Jhajjar





AIIMS Rishikesh

AIIMS Rae Bareli

AIIMS Deoghar

AIIMS Raipur

AIIMS Bhubaneswar

AIIMS Patna

DRDO Patna

AIIMS Kalyani

DRDO Varanasi

DRDO Lucknow

District Hospital, Pilibhit





AIIMS Jodhpur

DRDO Dehradun

DRDO Ahmedabad

Govt. Satellite Hospital, Jaipur





AIIMS Bhopal





AIIMS Mangalagiri

AIIMS Bibinagar

JIPMER Puducherry





CGHS

CRPF

SAIL

Railways

ICMR

The Centre has said this is mostly due to the longer transit time from the main airports in Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore or seaport of Chennai or Mundhra, where most of the consignments are reaching.