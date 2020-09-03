172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|govt-revises-list-38-coal-blocks-to-be-auctioned-for-commercial-mining-coal-ministry-5793461.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2020 02:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt revises list, 38 coal blocks to be auctioned for commercial mining: Coal Ministry

The revision in the list includes addition of three blocks Dolesara, Jarekela and Jharpalam-Tangarghat (in Chhattisgarh) and withdrawal of five blocks — Morga South, Fatehpur, Madanpur (North), Morga-II and Sayang (in Chhattisgarh).

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

The Coal Ministry on Thursday said it has revised the list of mines to be auctioned for commercial mining and now 38 blocks would go under the hammer instead of 41 mines announced earlier.

The revision in the list includes addition of three blocks Dolesara, Jarekela and Jharpalam-Tangarghat (in Chhattisgarh) and withdrawal of five blocks — Morga South, Fatehpur, Madanpur (North), Morga-II and Sayang (in Chhattisgarh).

The coal ministry had earlier withdrawn Bander mine in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra from the list of 41 coal blocks put up for auction for commercial mining as the mine lies in the eco sensitive zone of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve.

Close

"Revisions have been made in the list of coal mines offered for auction… Accordingly, 38 coal mines are offered for auction for commercial mining under 11th tranche of auction under CM(SP) Act, 2015 and 1st Tranche of Auction under MMDR Act, 1957,” the coal ministry said in a statement.

related news

However, no reason was provided by the ministry for the revision of the list. The ministry said that there has been "addition of Dolesara, Jarekela and Jharpalam-Tangarghat Coal Mines to the 1st tranche of auction under the MMDR Act, 1957.”

The ministry also said that there has been ”withdrawal of Morga South Coal Mine from the 1st Tranche of Auction under the MMDR Act, 1957…(and) Fatehpur East, Madanpur (North), Morga-II, and Sayang Coal Mines from the 11th Tranche of Auction under the CM(SP) Act, 2015.”

According to the revised list seven mines in Chhattisgarh will be auctioned. As part of the initiative of opening up of the coal sector and introduction of commercial coal mining in the country, the government launched the auction process for 41 coal mines on June 18, 2020, for commercial mining under 11th tranche of auction under CM(SP) Act, 2015 and first tranche of Auction under Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.
First Published on Sep 3, 2020 03:09 pm

tags #coal blacks #Coal Ministry #commercial mining #Economy #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.