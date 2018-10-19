App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2018 12:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt decides to increase the tenure of FSAs between CIL, steel industry

The new FSA tenure would be applicable from the fourth tranche of auction of coking coal linkages for the steel sector to be held shortly, Coal India said in a notice to its subsidiaries.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Coal India has decided to increase the tenure of fuel supply pacts to be signed with the steel industry to 10 years with a view to reducing the sector's reliance on imports for the fuel, according to a notice.

The new FSA tenure would be applicable from the fourth tranche of auction of coking coal linkages for the steel sector to be held shortly, Coal India said in a notice to its subsidiaries.

"In view of substantial investment required for setting up of coal washing capacity by the consumer and with the aim to reduce dependence of steel sector on imported coal further, the tenure of steel sector linkage auction FSAs (fuel supply agreements) has now been increased to 10 years, which would be mutually extendable by another five years," Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in the notice.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs had earlier approved allocation of coal linkages for non-regulated sector only through auction. Sectors included for the auction are cement, steel/sponge iron, aluminium, and others (excluding fertiliser, urea), the government had said.

related news

Prior to auctions, the Standing Linkage Committee had been deciding on allocation of long-term and short-term linkages for the sectors, including power and steel.

According to ratings agency Crisil, in absolute terms, coking coal imports are expected to increase to 58 million tonnes (MT) in FY'23, from 47 MT in FY'18.

CIL accounts for over 80 percent of domestic coal production.
First Published on Oct 19, 2018 12:53 pm

tags #Coal India #Economy #fuel #India #steel industry

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.