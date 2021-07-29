Explained: Here's what the OBC, EWS reservation in MBBS, PG medical courses means

During the last six years, MBBS seats in the country have increased by 56 percent from 54,348 seats in 2014 to 84,649 seats in 2020.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has taken a decision to provide 27 percent reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and 10 percent reservation for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in the All India Quota (AIQ) scheme for undergraduate and postgraduate medical / dental courses.

This will be implemented from the current academic year (2021-22) and applicable for MBBS, MD, MS, Diploma, BDS and MDS courses.

"Our Government has taken a landmark decision for providing 27 percent reservation for OBCs and 10% reservation for EWS section in the All India Quota Scheme for undergraduate and postgraduate medical/dental courses from the current academic year. This will immensely help thousands of our youth every year get better opportunities and create a new paradigm of social justice in our country," said PM Modi on Twitter.

Moneycontrol gives you a glimpse of this scheme and how it will work:

What is the reservation scheme under All India Quota?

AIQ consists of 15 percent of total available undergraduate seats and 50 percent of total available PG seats in government medical colleges.

Initially, there was no reservation in AIQ Scheme up to 2007. In 2007, the Supreme Court introduced reservation of 15 percent for scheduled castes and 7.5 percent for scheduled tribes.

Following this in 2007, the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Admission) Act came into effect. This law provided a uniform 27 percent reservation for OBCs and the same was implemented in all the central educational institutions.

But this was not extended to the AIQ based seats in the medical colleges in states and dental colleges.

So, what changes?

With this new reservation for EWS and OBCs, all persons belonging to this category will benefit.

The health ministry has said that this means that EWS and OBC category students can apply for this quota in any state.

This decision would benefit every year nearly 1,500 OBC students in MBBS and 2,500 OBC students in post-graduation level. In the EWS category, about 550 EWS students in MBBS and around 1,000 EWS students in post-graduation level will benefit.

How will it be implemented?

The OBC students from across the country shall now be able to take benefit of this reservation in AIQ Scheme to compete for seats in any state.

Being a Central Scheme, the Central List of OBCs shall be used for this reservation.

When it comes to EWS category, a constitutional amendment was made in 2019 which enabled the provision of 10 percent reservation. Accordingly, seats in medical / dental colleges were increased over two years in 2019-20 and 2020-21 to accommodate this additional 10 percent EWS reservation.

This was done so that the total number of seats available for unreserved category do not reduce. However, this benefit was not extended to the AIQ seats so far which is now being given.

Are there new medical seats added?

During the last six years, MBBS seats in the country have increased by 56 percent from 54,348 seats in 2014 to 84,649 seats in 2020. The number of PG seats have increased by 80 percent from 30,191 seats in 2014 to 54,275 seats in 2020.

During the same period, 179 new medical colleges have been established and now the country has 558 (including 289 government and 269 private) medical colleges.

From this year onwards, the OBC and EWS candidates can reap benefits of this reservation and enroll into any of these seats across India.