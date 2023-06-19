Exclusive: Govt aims to lower fertiliser subsidy to Rs 1 lakh crore a year: Source

This fiscal year, the budgeted fertiliser subsidy is Rs 1.75 lakh crore approximately

India plans to cut fertiliser subsidy to Rs 1 lakh crore each in FY25 and FY26 after implementing the PM PRANAM scheme and the liberalised Market Development Assistance scheme, which the Union Cabinet is likely to approve this week, a government official said.

“We aim at Rs 3.7 lakh crore total subsidy over three years FY24-FY26. This fiscal year, the budgeted fertiliser subsidy is Rs 1.75 lakh crore approximately, and Rs 1 lakh crore will be added for each of the next two years. The subsidy burden on the government will reduce due to PM PRANAM and Market Development Assistance schemes,” the official told Moneycontrol.

The Cabinet is likely to approve three schemes this week – PM PRANAM, the liberalised MDA scheme, and Urea Gold, he said. PM PRANAM (PM Programme for Restoration, Awareness, Nourishment and Amelioration of Mother Earth) incentivises state governments to reduce the consumption of chemical fertilisers and increase the use of bio and organic fertilisers.

“If the states reduce consumption of chemical fertilisers as compared to the average of the last three years, 50 percent of the subsidy saved will be transferred to them. The scheme is conditional on chemical fertiliser consumption of neighbouring districts not increasing and the decrease should not be due to any natural calamity,” the official said.

Liquid nano urea

States will be free to use this monetary incentive as capital expenditure. The states have claimed they have been short of funds for projects since the Covid-19 pandemic. PM PRANAM, combined with the use of liquid nano urea, is likely to save the Centre Rs 19,000 crore over three years, the official said.

Liquid nano urea, a nitrogen fertiliser that is said to be cheaper and more efficient, holds the promise of lowering imports of granular urea substantially. Liquid nano urea has been produced using nanotechnology to improve the efficiency of crop nutrients.

Under the liberalised MDA scheme, which promotes composting in cities, the total outlay targeted is Rs 1,451 crore over three years, including FY24, the official said. The assistance of Rs 1,500 per tonne will be provided to compost manufacturers. The scheme is likely to be expanded to organic waste including biogas, green manure, and composting in rural areas. The scheme will promote the use of alternative fertilisers and complement the Swachh Bharat Mission.

The Cabinet will also likely approve Urea Gold, or sulphur-coated urea, this week. This product will be sold at market rates. The details of cost and bag size will be worked out later, the official said.