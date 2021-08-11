MARKET NEWS

Ending retro tax to boost trust between industry, govt: PM Modi

Speaking at the annual summit of industry body Confederation of Indian Industries, PM Modi said that the reforms undertaken by the centre over the years show that the the government has carried out reforms not out of compulsion but because of conviction.

Arup Roychoudhury
August 11, 2021 / 05:23 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on August 11 that the decision to repeal the contentious retrospective tax will lead to greater trust between the government and Indian industry.

Speaking at the annual summit of industry body Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), PM Modi said that the reforms undertaken by the centre over the years show that the the government has carried out reforms not out of compulsion but because of conviction.

"Even in the current Parliament session, we have carried out many reforms, like the Factoring Regulation Amendment Bill and the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Bill. Our decision to repeal retrospective tax will strengthen the trust factor between the government and the industry," Modi said.

Both Houses of Parliament have cleared the Taxation Laws Amendment Bill, which seeks to end the nine-year old retrospective tax.

(This is a developing story, please check back for updates)
Tags: #Confederation of Indian Industries #Narendra Modi #retrospective tax
first published: Aug 11, 2021 05:23 pm

