English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Watch the finale of Indian Family Business Awards today 7pm onwards on Moneycontrol. Click here
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Eight core sectors' growth slows down to 4.3% in March from 6% in February

    For FY22 as a whole, the eight core sectors grew 10.4 percent. In FY21, their output had shrunk by 6.4 percent.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 29, 2022 / 05:48 PM IST

    India's eight core sectors grew by 4.3 percent in March, down from 6 percent in February, the commerce ministry said on April 29.

    As per the latest data, only three of the eight core sectors exhibited faster rates of output growth in March as opposed to six in February. These three sectors were fertiliser, cement, and electricity.

    While fertiliser output jumped by a huge 15.3 percent on a year-on-year basis in March, that of cement and electricity rose 8.8 percent and 4.9 percent, respectively.

    In February, fertiliser output had contracted by 1.4 percent. Production of cement and electricity was up 5 percent and 4.5 percent, respectively.

    Among the laggards were coal and crude oil. Production of coal in March was down a marginal 0.1 percent compared to the corresponding period last year. However, crude oil output fell by a larger 3.4 percent on a year-on-year basis.
    MARCH 2022FEBRUARY 2022FY22FY21
    Core sector growth4.3%6.0%10.4%-6.4%
    Coal-0.1%6.8%8.5%-1.9%
    Crude oil-3.4%-2.2%-2.6%-5.2%
    Natural gas7.6%12.5%19.2%-8.2%
    Refinery products6.2%8.8%8.9%-11.2%
    Fertilisers15.3%-1.4%0.7%1.7%
    Steel3.7%5.9%16.9%-8.7%
    Cement8.8%5.0%20.8%-10.8%
    Electricity4.9%4.5%7.8%-0.5%

    For FY22 as a whole, the eight core sectors grew 10.4 percent. In FY21, their output had shrunk by 6.4 percent.

    Close

    Related stories

    The decline in core sector growth in March will likely result in a fall for industrial growth, as measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

    The eight core industries together account for 40.3 percent of the total weight of the IIP. As such, core sector performance is a lead indicator of sorts for IIP growth.

    Data released on April 12 showed IIP growth edged up to 1.7 percent in February from 1.5 percent in January.

    IIP data for March is scheduled to be released on May 12.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #core sectors #Economy #growth #infrastructure
    first published: Apr 29, 2022 05:26 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.