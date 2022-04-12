IIP growth edges up to 1.7% in February from 1.5% in January

India's industrial growth, as per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), edged up to 1.7 percent in February from 1.5 percent in January, data released on April 12 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed.

The rise in industrial growth is along expected lines. Data released late March showed output of India's eight core sectors increased by 5.8 percent year-on-year in February, up from 4.0 percent the previous month.

With the eight core industries together accounting for 40.3 percent of the total weight of the IIP, industrial growth tends to rise when the performance of these sectors improves.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)





