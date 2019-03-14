Economic Survey 2018: JAM enhanced with UPI to improve delivery of services such as health and education

The introduction of JAM, i.e. Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, Mobile and technology architecture, now further enhanced by the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) will go a long way in improving the delivery of essential services such as health and education, said the Economic Survey on Monday.

"India is in a grey zone of uncertainty on the role of states and markets. Limitations on state capacity (center and states) affect the delivery of essential services such as health and education. At the same time, the introduction of technology and the JAM architecture, now enhanced by the UPI, holds the potential for significant improvements in such capacity," it said.

Economic Survey 2018: Catch all the updates live on Moneycontrol blog here

JAM as a phrase was added to the Indian policy lexicon by the Economic Survey three years ago. The ‘JAM agenda’ refers to the potential of large-scale, technology-enabled, real-time cash transfers to improve the economic lives of the poor, and raise efficiency by reducing leakages and market distortions.

Over the past two years, much progress has been made in spreading JAM across India’s economy, also because of the push towards digital payments following demonetisation.