you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 30, 2020 05:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 impact | Chief privacy officers to manage remote working risks

Remote working has put the spotlight on challenges related to data privacy. Hence, individuals with prior experience in handling data and digital information privacy issues are now in demand.

M Saraswathy @maamitalks
Representational Image (Max Pixel)
Representational Image (Max Pixel)

An appliance manufacturing firm had not expected any data privacy issues amidst the lockdown, until an internal video meeting in which an intruder tried to steal confidential information on its vendors. The firm is now hunting for a chief privacy officer.

Amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, companies are finding data privacy and security to be the biggest challenge due to remote working.

With privacy officers being a prevalent role in sectors like IT/ITeS and banking, financial services, these companies are now the poaching ground.

Also Read: Live updates on COVID-19 in India

Abhishek Panigrahi, who works as a data privacy officer at a mid-sized IT firm, told Moneycontrol that he has been approached by three companies in the retail space.

“The companies were ready to pay a 25-30 percent hike, which is excellent giving the current market conditions. But given the uncertainty, I decided not to take up those offers because once the lockdown is lifted, I don’t know if my services will be required,” he added.

Human resource officials estimate that the country would need at least 1,000 chief privacy officers (CPO) over the next 8-12 months to meet the needs of corporates.

Paid a handsome salary of Rs 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh per month, the chief privacy officer’s job role is to ensure privacy for the data of staff and clients/customers. The company privacy policy implementation is in the hands of the CPO who is also involved in maintaining confidentiality of information and also ensure compliance.

Kamal Karanth, co-founder of specialist staffing firm Xpheno said that all these roles come under data and information security.

“There are security challenges manifold with employees working from home and using multiple devices. Hence the teams are getting expanded as far as cyber security and data/information teams,” he added.

Also Read: Is work-from-home the new normal in India?

With work-from-home expected to be the new normal in India atleast for the new 8-10 months, the eed for these professionals in the area of data security and privacy is being felt.

However, Karanth also said that super specialisation is not yet available in India. Hence, companies would have to settle for individuals working in data security, information roles.

“People will not be able to move easily and hence companies are giving designation attractions like CPO,” he explained.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 30, 2020 05:21 pm

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus #jobs

