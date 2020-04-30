Live now
Apr 30, 2020 09:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Confirmed COVID-19 cases surge past 33,000; death toll at 1,074
Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact. Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 33,050.
The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 185 countries and territories. Today is the thirty-seventh day of India’s nationwide lockdown, which has been extended till May 3. During his interaction with chief ministers on April 27, PM Modi reportedly hinted that restrictions may continue in hotspots.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 33,050. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 1,074. Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi have reported the highest number of cases.Globally, there have been over 31.9 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 2.27 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Spain, Italy, France, Germany and the UK are the most-affected countries. Catch the latest updates here:
Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE updates | Dr. Bhagawan Pawar, District Health Officer: 127 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Pune district in the last 12 hours. Total confirmed cases in the district stand at 1,722.
The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia has asked Indian there seeking repatriation to fill a form.
The Indian mission has said that the purpose of the form is “only to collect data” and that no decision has been taken yet regarding resumption of flights to India.”
“The Embassy will make an announcement on the website and its social media accounts as and when a decision is taken by the Government of India in this regard,” it has added.
Coronavirus impact | Twitter has said it would allow researchers to access data on real-time conversations about the coronavirus pandemic to help deepen their understanding of the disease.
The project is aimed at gathering information about the spread of the illness, assessing the emergency response and communication trends during the crisis, and tackling misinformation.
Read: Twitter offers data to researchers studying virus
Raghuram Rajan to Rahul Gandhi: About Rs 65,000 crore would be required to help the poor amid this crisis.
Raghuram Rajan-Rahul Gandhi interaction:
Rahul Gandhi asks Raghuram Rajan, “Will we strategically benefit from the pandemic? In what way will the world change?”
Rajan responds: “These kind of incidents rarely have positive effects for any country in general. But there are ways countries can take advantage. There will have to be a rethink of the global economy once we are out of this. India can be a leader of this dialogue. In this situation, India can find opportunities in things like supply chains.”
Raghuram Rajan to Rahul Gandhi: This pandemic, as a situation is unprecedented. Efforts should be made on direct benefit transfer.
Raghuram Rajan is talking about managing the reopening of the country after the lockdown and has insisted that India needs to test more people for COVID-19.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s interaction with Raghuram Rajan on COVID-19 pandemic’s economic impact has begun.
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE updates | With 3,439 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, Delhi also remains severely affected. According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, the national capital has reported 56 COVID-19 deaths so far. As many as 1,092 patients have recovered.
Click here for the full state-wise tally
Coronavirus in Gujarat LIVE updates | With 4,082 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, Gujarat remains severely affected. According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 197 COVID-19 deaths so far.
As many as 527 patients have recovered.