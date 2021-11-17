MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn12 Strategies from 12 Experts in 12 Days @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Cabinet decisions: Govt allocates Rs 33,822 crore for building roads, mobile towers across 44 aspirational tribal districts

The government has targeted building 1.4 lakh km of roads in tribal districts and areas affected by left-wing extremism. Also, 4G-enabled mobile phone towers will be set up across 44 districts in 5 states.

Subhayan Chakraborty
November 17, 2021 / 03:59 PM IST
Representational image.

Representational image.

With a focus on the development of tribal areas and the impoverished rural hinterland, the Cabinet has sanctioned two major projects to improve infrastructure across 44 'aspirational districts' with a high concentration of tribal population.

The government has also given directions to complete pending work under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana Phase I, II and III, in aspirational districts and rural areas, with a focus on those areas suffering from left-wing extremism, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said. The NITI Aayog defines those districts as aspirational which are affected by the poorest socio-economic indicators.

A total road length of 1,40,41 km and as many as 2,626 bridges are set to be constructed under the latest push. A total cost of Rs 33,822 crore has been estimated for these projects, of which the Centre is set to bear Rs 22,978 crore. The time limit decided for this scheme has been set for 2024-25.

To boost telecom connectivity, the government will install 4G-enabled mobile phone towers across 44 districts in Andhra Pradesh, Chhatisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Odisha. This will be spread across 7,263 villages and will cost the government Rs 6,468 crore. This includes capital expenditure as well as operational costs.

The government has set a target of 2022 for completing this scheme.

Close

Related stories

Earlier this month, the Cabinet had announced the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas to mark November 15 as a day dedicated to the memory of brave tribal freedom fighters so that coming generations can know about their sacrifices for the country. The date is the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda who is revered as Bhagwan by tribal communities across the country.
Subhayan Chakraborty has been regularly reporting on international trade, diplomacy and foreign policy, for the past 6 years. He has also extensively covered evolving industry and government issues. He was earlier with Business Standard newspaper.
Tags: #Left Wing Extremism #mobile phone tower #road construction
first published: Nov 17, 2021 03:57 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.