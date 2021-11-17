Cabinet decisions: Govt allocates Rs 33,822 crore for building roads, mobile towers across 44 aspirational tribal districts

Representational image.

With a focus on the development of tribal areas and the impoverished rural hinterland, the Cabinet has sanctioned two major projects to improve infrastructure across 44 'aspirational districts' with a high concentration of tribal population.

The government has also given directions to complete pending work under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana Phase I, II and III, in aspirational districts and rural areas, with a focus on those areas suffering from left-wing extremism, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said. The NITI Aayog defines those districts as aspirational which are affected by the poorest socio-economic indicators.

A total road length of 1,40,41 km and as many as 2,626 bridges are set to be constructed under the latest push. A total cost of Rs 33,822 crore has been estimated for these projects, of which the Centre is set to bear Rs 22,978 crore. The time limit decided for this scheme has been set for 2024-25.

To boost telecom connectivity, the government will install 4G-enabled mobile phone towers across 44 districts in Andhra Pradesh, Chhatisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Odisha. This will be spread across 7,263 villages and will cost the government Rs 6,468 crore. This includes capital expenditure as well as operational costs.

The government has set a target of 2022 for completing this scheme.

Earlier this month, the Cabinet had announced the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas to mark November 15 as a day dedicated to the memory of brave tribal freedom fighters so that coming generations can know about their sacrifices for the country. The date is the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda who is revered as Bhagwan by tribal communities across the country.