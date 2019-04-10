Bengaluru's IT sector employees expect least increments this year: Survey

Employees in the information technology sector in Mumbai expect salary hikes of over 20 percent this appraisal season, according to a survey by job portal Shine.com. However, despite being the country's hub for the IT hardware and software sector, employees in Bengaluru expect only a 0-10 percent increment.

As per the survey, professionals working in cities such as Mumbai, Pune and Chennai expect pay hikes of over 20 percent compared to the 0-10 percent raise expectation of their counterparts in other metros like Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru.

The survey found that in Mumbai almost 37 percent of people are expecting increment above 20 percent, while in Pune and Chennai, the number is 36 percent and 38 percent, respectively. Bengaluru, which is referred to as the Silicon Valley of India, has 21 percent people expecting a salary raise of up to 10 percent.

The Delhi NCR region saw a trend of 20 percent of people expecting increments on the lower side.

Zairus Master, CEO, Shine.com said, “While employee sentiments are high across most sectors, it is a given that not all organizations will be able to meet these expectations."

Appraisal sentiment in Bangalore: High competition; low expectation

To get a holistic view of the overall employee sentiment in terms of salary hikes, Shine.com also mapped the lowest expectations across sectors and cities. Bengaluru emerged as one of the least demanding cities in terms of pay hikes, as one-fifth of all respondents in the city mentioned that they would be satisfied with up to 10 percent increment.

Sectors including BFSI, IT and BPOs, that already offer high packages to employees are the ones driving these low expectations. As there is an abundance of talent in the city, especially in the IT and e-commerce sectors, it is no surprise that professionals are expecting lower appraisals.

Surprisingly, although Bengaluru has been India’s IT hub for years, its e-commerce sector is expecting much lower appraisals as compared to Delhi.

While over 46 percent of e-commerce sector employees in Bengaluru are only expecting an average growth of 11-15 percent, Delhi NCR (Gurgaon) has over 1/3rd professionals expecting a bumper hike of over 20 percent.

BPO/KPO lead increment expectations

A sector-wise analysis of appraisal expectations revealed the highest appraisal sentiment is being carried by professionals the BFSI and BPO/KPO/ITES sectors with over 35 percent of employees in these sectors expecting more than 20 percent increment.

With these sectors witnessing robust growth on the back of the tech advancement and integration, the survey said such high expectations come as no surprise.