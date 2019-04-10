App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2019 09:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bengaluru's IT sector employees expect least increments this year: Survey

Mumbai is among cities expecting over a 20 percent salary raise.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Employees in the information technology sector in Mumbai expect salary hikes of over 20 percent this appraisal season, according to a survey by job portal Shine.com. However, despite being the country's hub for the IT hardware and software sector, employees in Bengaluru expect only a 0-10 percent increment.

As per the survey, professionals working in cities such as Mumbai, Pune and Chennai expect pay hikes of over 20 percent compared to the 0-10 percent raise expectation of their counterparts in other metros like Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru.

Screenshot_20190410_185824

The survey found that in Mumbai almost 37 percent of people are expecting increment above 20 percent, while in Pune and Chennai, the number is 36 percent and 38 percent, respectively. Bengaluru, which is referred to as the Silicon Valley of India, has 21 percent people expecting a salary raise of up to 10 percent.

related news

The Delhi NCR region saw a trend of 20 percent of people expecting increments on the lower side.

Zairus Master, CEO, Shine.com said, “While employee sentiments are high across most sectors, it is a given that not all organizations will be able to meet these expectations."

Appraisal sentiment in Bangalore: High competition; low expectation

To get a holistic view of the overall employee sentiment in terms of salary hikes, Shine.com also mapped the lowest expectations across sectors and cities. Bengaluru emerged as one of the least demanding cities in terms of pay hikes, as one-fifth of all respondents in the city mentioned that they would be satisfied with up to 10 percent increment.

Sectors including BFSI, IT and BPOs, that already offer high packages to employees are the ones driving these low expectations. As there is an abundance of talent in the city, especially in the IT and e-commerce sectors, it is no surprise that professionals are expecting lower appraisals.

Surprisingly, although Bengaluru has been India’s IT hub for years, its e-commerce sector is expecting much lower appraisals as compared to Delhi.

While over 46 percent of e-commerce sector employees in Bengaluru are only expecting an average growth of 11-15 percent, Delhi NCR (Gurgaon) has over 1/3rd professionals expecting a bumper hike of over 20 percent.

BPO/KPO lead increment expectations

A sector-wise analysis of appraisal expectations revealed the highest appraisal sentiment is being carried by professionals the BFSI and BPO/KPO/ITES sectors with over 35 percent of employees in these sectors expecting more than 20 percent increment.

With these sectors witnessing robust growth on the back of the tech advancement and integration, the survey said such high expectations come as no surprise.
First Published on Apr 10, 2019 08:29 pm

tags #Business #Economy #HR

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, MI vs KXIP at Wankhede: Chris Gayle slams ...

PM Narendra Modi biopic stopped by Election Commission till the end of ...

PM Narendra Modi biopic stalled: Varun Dhawan bats in favour of respec ...

World Cup 2019: Glen Maxwell plays model, reveals Australia’s new je ...

Deepika Padukone confesses to being forever hungry, hubby Ranveer Sing ...

PM Narendra Modi's biopic stalled by Election Commission: Swara Bhaske ...

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni and Sakshi grab some shut eye… on the airport flo ...

Priyanka Gandhi’s kids ‘rally’ around their mama Rahul in Amethi

IPL 2019: Preity Zinta flaunts her Pashto skills with Mujeeb Ur Rahman

SC to Hear After Summer Break PIL on Banning Convicted Leaders From Ho ...

My Husband Is Dying, Have to Wait For Authorities to Let Us Use the Hi ...

Facebook to Use Artificial Intelligence to Map World Population

SC Asks Assam NRC Authority to Minimise Inconvenience of Claimants Lef ...

Manipur High Court Orders Release of Journalist Kishorchandra Wangkhem ...

After Numerous Failed Promises, UP Village with No Road To Noida Will ...

Zambian Villagers Win Right to Sue Vedanta Subsidiary in UK

Modi a Dictator, a Man Worse Than Hitler: Kumaraswamy Lashes Out After ...

IPL 2019 | In-form Chennai Look to Complete the Royal Double in Jaipur

PM Modi sets the tone for Lok Sabha polls in wide-ranging interview to ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

Black hole photo captured for the first time by astronomers

Election Commission bans release of Narendra Modi biopic, says could d ...

Jallianwala Bagh tragedy shameful scar on British Indian history, says ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 354 points lower, Nifty below 11,600; Bharti ...

Bond yields on long-term rates may steepen in near term, says PNB Gilt ...

What windscreen wipers teach you about investing behaviour…

Sebi revises charges related to basic services demat account

Emergence of BJP, Rahul Gandhi contesting from Wayanad, Sabarimala row ...

Black Hole event horizon: First image of black hole helps confirm Eins ...

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; part 9: Flag wars hit Dakshina ...

Shah Rukh Khan to team up with Tamil director Atlee for upcoming film, ...

Israel election: Benjamin Netanyahu poised to win historic fifth term ...

Champions League: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's resurgent Manchester United f ...

Becoming Shiva: The Gajan Sanyasis celebrate the blue god's marriage t ...

Iron Man: Exploring the origins of the Armoured Avenger, and what make ...

Jet Airways crisis: European cargo agent seizes debt-laden airline's p ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.