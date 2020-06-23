App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 03:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Be wary of unproven treatments for COVID-19 which may not get insurance cover

Availing treatment not authorised by the government or getting tested at unrecognised labs would mean that your COVID-19 claim under a new standard policy will be rejected.

M Saraswathy @maamitalks

If you or your family member takes any unverified treatment or supplies as a Coronavirus (COVID-19) cure, the expenses would not be covered.

As per draft guidelines circulated among insurers by Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), a standard exclusion in the proposed COVID-19 health cover will be expenses related to any unproven treatment, services and supplies for or in connection with any treatment.

Moneycontrol has reviewed a copy of the draft guidelines sent to general insurers and standalone health insurers.

Close

related news

Here, unproven treatments are treatments, procedures or supplies that lack significant medical documentation to support their effectiveness. However, treatment authorised by the government for the treatment of COVID-19 will be covered.

Under the standard COVID-19 covers, there will be option between fixed benefit (lumpsum amount plan) and indemnity (reimbursement) covers.

The draft norms said that the base cover of COVID-19 standard health policy will be offered on indemnity basis whereas optional cover will be on benefit basis. There will be a policy tenure of three months, six months, and one year.

Under the optional cover, the insurer has to pay 0.5 percent of sum insured per day for each 24 hours of continuous hospitalisation (upto 15 days) for COVID-19 treatment following a claim. Entry age limit is 18-65 years.

Insurers have been asked to ensure that the cover is available on or before July 15. Here, AYUSH hospitals with at least five in-patient beds will also be covered if treatment is availed here.

In the hospital, room rent charges as well ICU expenses, diagnostics, PPE kit expenses, doctor fees and road ambulance (with Rs 2,000 limit) per person will be allowed. Due to no standard definition of COVID-19 medical expenses right now, hospitals have been overcharging customers.

Also Read: Hospitals feel the pinch of infection control measures

Under the basic plan, the policy will include the cost of treatment for any comorbid condition along with COVID-19 treatment. Pre-hospitalisation expenses like diagnostics will be covered for 15 days prior to being admitted to the hospital. Post hospitalisation medical expenses will be covered for 30 days after being discharged.

When it comes to the benefit-based health plan for COVID-19, the lump sum benefit/sum assured will be payable as soon as an individual is diagnosed Coronavirus positive.

Here, there is an add-on cover that can be bought. Under this add-on, if the insured is quarantined due to suspected infection of COVID-19 then 50 percent of the base sum insured will be paid.

The waiting period has been kept standard at 15 days and only tests done at government-authorised laboratories and testing centres/hospitals will be eligible for claims. Home quarantine is not covered under the add-on cover.

Also read: Will it get tougher to buy health insurance post COVID-19?

The policy term will be one year and it would be offered with a sum insured option between Rs 50,000-Rs 5 lakh. Typically, the average premium for a Rs 5 lakh individual medical cover for a 30-year-old is between Rs 4,000-7,000. It is anticipated that the premium for the standard COVID-19 plan for individuals will be around Rs 2,500-2,600 for the Rs 5 lakh cover.

The head of underwriting at a mid-sized health insurer told Moneycontrol that there have been cases where COVID-19 affected have been found availing unrecognised treatments involving herbal remedies and religious rituals.

“While we have no say in the treatment that an individual chooses to avail of, it is clear that the standard COVID-19 cover will not pay for it,” he added.

Till now, regular health insurance products were covering expenses for COVID-19 hospitalisation. However, the policy terms did not offer any basic terms on the items that would be covered.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 23, 2020 03:32 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Economy #Health #insurance

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Did well in spite of constraints, see good uptick in rural markets: Hero MotorCorp's Pawan Munjal

Did well in spite of constraints, see good uptick in rural markets: Hero MotorCorp's Pawan Munjal

In Pics | Here are the visa categories affected by Donald Trump's new executive order

In Pics | Here are the visa categories affected by Donald Trump's new executive order

WTO says record trade plunge could have been worse

WTO says record trade plunge could have been worse

most popular

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.