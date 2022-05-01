English
    At Rs 1.68 lakh crore, GST collection scales to all-time high in April 2022

    GST collection has crossed the Rs 1.5 lakh crore-mark for the first time in April 2022 and the Rs 1 lakh crore-mark for the tenth month in a row.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 01, 2022 / 01:17 PM IST
    Representative image

    The monthly collection under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has peaked to an all-time high of Rs 1.68 lakh crore in April 2022, according to a statement by the Finance Ministry on May 1.

    The gross GST collection has crossed the Rs 1.5 lakh crore-mark for the first time in April 2022 and Rs 1 lakh crore-mark for the tenth month in a row.

    The gross GST revenue collected April 2022 is Rs 1,67,540 crore, out of which CGST is Rs 33,159 crore, SGST is Rs 41,793 crore, IGST is Rs 81,939 crore (including Rs 36,705 crore collected on import of goods), and cess is Rs 10,649 crore (including Rs 857 crore collected on import of goods).

    The gross GST collection in April marks a consecutive month-on-month (MoM) surge as a record-high amount of Rs 1.42 lakh crore was collected in March. GST collection in April was Rs 25,000 crore more than the collection in March.

    Also Read: April GST collection likely to range from Rs 1.45-1.50 lakh crore: Finance Ministry sources

    Earlier last month, CNBC TV-18 had reported citing sources in the Finance Ministry that GST collection in April is likely to peak to another all-time high of Rs 1.45-1.50 lakh crore.

    For FY22 as a whole, total GST collections amounted to Rs 14.83 lakh crore, up 30 percent from Rs 11.37 lakh crore in FY21.
    TREND IN TOTAL GST COLLECTIONS
    MonthAmount (in Rs crore)YoY change
    April 20221,67,54019%
    March 20221,42,09515%
    February 20221,33,02618%
    January 20221,40,98618%
    December 20211,29,78013%
    November 20211,31,52625%
    October 20211,30,12724%
    September 20211,17,01023%
    August 20211,12,02030%
    July 20211,16,39333%
    June 202192,8002%

    The Finance Ministry attributed the rise in GST collections to the ongoing economic recovery along with anti-evasion activities and the various rate rationalisation measures undertaken by the GST Council to correct inverted duty structures.

    Also Read: FinMin 'embarrassed' PM Modi by putting out GST dues on day he admonished states: Chidambaram

    While the GST collections are on a high, deliberations are also reportedly underway to rationalise the taxation rates. The Finance Ministry, on April 25, said that the Group of Ministers - constituted in September last year to deliberate on the rates - was yet to submit their report.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Good and Services Tax #good and services tax (GST) #GST collection #GST collections
    first published: May 1, 2022 12:50 pm
