572 IIM Indore graduates bag job offers, average annual salary up at Rs 25 lakh

Indian Institute of Management, Indore.

The Indian Institute of Management in Indore (IIM-Indore) has placed its outgoing batch of 2022 to complete the final placement season, with an average salary of Rs 25.01 lakh per annum.

A total of 180 recruiters hired the outgoing batch of 572 students from the two-year flagship Post Graduate Programme, and the 5-year Integrated Programme in Management. Consulting firms were the top recruiters with 31 percent of the job offers followed by finance firms who took 20 percent of the outgoing batch. The rest of the students went for roles in IT and Analytics, sales and marketing, and general management.

“At IIM Indore, our endeavour is to be a contextually relevant business school with world-class academic standards. We seek to combine both scale and quality, faith in each other, trust in togetherness. The conviction and commitment of the institute have helped the institute grow over the past years. The exceptional placement drive we witnessed this year is a result of our constant efforts and hard work,” Himanshu Rai, Director of IIM Indore said on January 9.

The B-School said 180 companies including more than 30 new recruiters offered roles to IIM Indore’s batch of 2022. The average package stood at 25.01 lakh, an increase of 6 percent as against the previous year.

According to IIM Indore, the top 100 students bagged packages averaging Rs 37.95 lakh and for the top 200 students, compensation averaged Rs 32.75 lakh. The highest package offered on campus this year was Rs 49 lakh.

In consulting, Accenture Strategy, Acuvon Consulting, Avalon Consulting, Bain & Co, Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte, Redseer Consulting, E&Y, Infosys Management Consulting, McKinsey & Co and Michael Page were among others who made good offers.

For finance roles, firms such as Avendus Capital, Bank of America, Barclays, Credit Suisse, CRISIL, D.E. Shaw, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HDFC Bank, HSBC, ICICI Bank, JP Morgan Chase & Co made offers in the final campus placement.

Companies like Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, BMW, Cisco, Country Delight, Dabur, Titan, Capgemini Chrysalis, CarDekho, Cipla,Jio Platforms, JustDial, Paytm, PharmEasy, PhonePe and Unacademy were among others who hired students. Walmart, Wipro, ZebPay, Reliance Industries Ltd, and Salesforce also hired from the IIM Indore campus.