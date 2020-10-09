172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|3-point-analysis-what-made-the-world-bank-downgrade-indias-fy21-gdp-forecast-to-9-6-5942141.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2020 02:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Why has the World Bank downgraded India’s FY21 GDP forecast to 9.6%?

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to find out the reasons behind World Bank's bleak forecast

Moneycontrol News

The World Bank has downgraded India’s FY21 gross domestic product (GDP) forecast. It expects the economy to contract by 9.6 percent as compared to its June estimate of a 4.5 percent contraction. It added that South Asia as a region is set to plunge to its worst-ever recession with a sharper than expected contraction of 7.7 percent.

So, why has the World Bank further cut India's GDP forecast? What it means for the Indian economy? And what can be the outlook going forward? Let's find out answers to all these questions in this edition of 3 Point Analysis with Sakshi Batra.
First Published on Oct 9, 2020 02:49 pm

tags #Economy #video

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.