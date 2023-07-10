SpiceJet and EaseMyTrip sign agreement to expand services in Indian market

With EaseMyTrip’s extensive network in the travel industry, the company will play an important role in boosting SpiceJet’s sales. As per the GSA, EaseMyTrip will actively leverage its distribution channels, and employ all necessary measures to enhance the distribution and network of SpiceJet.

Travel agency company EaseMyTrip has signed a General Sales Agreement (GSA) with SpiceJet Airline. Under this agreement, EaseMyTrip will be responsible for selling and promoting the products and services offered by SpiceJet in India that will help customers to avail the services of SpiceJet.

The agreement is a strategic intervention with an attempt for both companies to expand their services in the Indian market and will commence on August 1, 2023.

“We are elated to be partnering with Spicejet and anticipate gaining of additional momentum and propel towards becoming a leader in the air ticketing industry within the next 18 to 24 months. With this collaboration and the potential for future acquisitions, we are presented with a fantastic opportunity for growth,” said Nishant Pitti, CEO and Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip.

“I am pleased to announce the appointment of EaseMyTrip as a General Sales Agent of SpiceJet for India. With their extensive experience, strong industry connections, and deep understanding of the Indian market, we are confident that they will drive our sales efforts to new heights,” said Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer of SpiceJet.

