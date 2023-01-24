Zensar Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,197.60 crore, up 8.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,197.60 crore in December 2022 up 8.63% from Rs. 1,102.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.50 crore in December 2022 down 15.93% from Rs. 91.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 160.80 crore in December 2022 down 11.94% from Rs. 182.60 crore in December 2021.

Zensar Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.38 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.02 in December 2021.

