English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Live: LIVE: Bajar Gupshup
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Zensar Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,197.60 crore, up 8.63% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 01:45 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zensar Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,197.60 crore in December 2022 up 8.63% from Rs. 1,102.50 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.50 crore in December 2022 down 15.93% from Rs. 91.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 160.80 crore in December 2022 down 11.94% from Rs. 182.60 crore in December 2021.

    Zensar Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,197.601,234.601,102.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,197.601,234.601,102.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods29.7049.3028.30
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost775.40808.70673.80
    Depreciation49.7049.2047.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses257.60271.20241.90
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax85.2056.20111.10
    Other Income25.9028.4024.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax111.1084.60135.20
    Interest7.607.508.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax103.5077.10126.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax103.5077.10126.30
    Tax27.0020.3033.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities76.5056.8092.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period76.5056.8092.40
    Minority Interest-----1.40
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates76.5056.8091.00
    Equity Share Capital45.3045.3045.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.382.514.02
    Diluted EPS3.362.484.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.382.514.02
    Diluted EPS3.362.484.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited