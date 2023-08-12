English
    Xpro India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 130.89 crore, down 18% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Xpro India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 130.89 crore in June 2023 down 18% from Rs. 159.63 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.30 crore in June 2023 down 39.04% from Rs. 18.53 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.38 crore in June 2023 down 13.97% from Rs. 23.69 crore in June 2022.

    Xpro India EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.20 in June 2023 from Rs. 10.46 in June 2022.

    Xpro India shares closed at 897.70 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 64.88% returns over the last 6 months and 15.22% over the last 12 months.

    Xpro India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations130.89124.27159.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations130.89124.27159.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials89.8081.02112.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.102.850.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.097.617.98
    Depreciation2.952.742.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.6213.5315.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.3416.5120.14
    Other Income1.090.640.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.4317.1520.74
    Interest1.761.922.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.6615.2318.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.6615.2318.53
    Tax4.3710.97--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.304.2618.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.304.2618.53
    Equity Share Capital18.2118.2111.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.202.3910.46
    Diluted EPS5.942.329.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.202.3910.46
    Diluted EPS5.942.329.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:00 am

